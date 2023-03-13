For the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate He achieved triple G: win, like and thrash. He did it against Godoy Cruz 3-0, with a brace from Lucas Beltrán and the rest from Esequiel Barco, and he ranks as escort for leader San Lorenzo, who leads him by one point (16-15).
The “Millionaire” came from triumphing in the Argentine Cup against Racing de Córdoba, and for the LPF he also came victorious for the victory at home against Lanús, but he needed to win at home since in his last game there he had disappointed with his defeat against Arsenal .
Not only did he win, but he also exhibited a convincing game and was far superior to his rival, with a River Plate palate on the surface, and with a fiery Beltrán, with enormous confidence in himself, achieving a double and being compared every once again with Julián Álvarez, with whom he shared a lead in lower divisions.
In addition, other great news for the “Millionaires” fans was the subsequent defeat of their classic rival Boca Juniors, who fell in Banfield against the “Drill”, for which the fans decided to flood the social network Twitter with comments, taking advantage of the fact that given his victory and that to top it off the “Xeneize” fell a few hours later.
Much was also said about the fans, who filled the Monumental Stadium and cheered for the 90 minutes. We review the best memes and reactions that were published on social networks. Let’s go there.
#memes #reactions #Rivers #victory #Godoy #Cruz
Leave a Reply