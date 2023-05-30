In the last game of date 18 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate entered the field of José Amalfitani to face Vélez Sarsfield. In an even game and of wholesale emotions, the final score was draw 2-2.
When it seemed that the Millionaire team was taking the victory with a goal from Lucas Beltran who made it 2-1 at 82′, just four minutes later he appeared Francisco Ortega to get the equalizer for Vélez and thus achieve a valuable draw.
The first goal of the match was the work of robert rojaswhile at 52′ the discount score put it Lucas Pratto, complying with the inexorable Law of Ex.
Despite the fact that the “Millionaire” continues to be the only leader of the contest (he has 41 points, six more than San Lorenzo, who was left with 35), criticism of world champion goalkeeper Franco Armani They did not take long to arrive once again, since the former Atlético Nacional goalkeeper once again had responsibility for a rival goal, in this case Ortega’s, for which he was highly criticized by the fans.
Especially the fans of Boca Juniors were the ones who took the opportunity to mock the rival of a lifetime, beyond the fact that their team is still far from the River Plate team in the fight to win the domestic contest, which seemed to be served for River, but while the “Millo” keep leaving points along the way, the rivals will continue to have chances. We review.
