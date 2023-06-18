He River de Martín Demichelis had to catch up since the clash he was playing against Defensa y Justicia had been suspended due to the death of a fan in the stadium, valid for the date 19 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer that he leads comfortably.
The “Million” He did his homework and won 1-0 in the remaining 65 minutes, with a goal from the Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz, and took advantage of the chance to take seven points from his immediate rival, Talleres de Córdoba.
The River Plate team continues to be the only leader of the tournament in a comfortable way: it has 47 points, and the “T” just appeared in second place with 40.
Beyond the fact that the commitment did not last 90 minutes like a usual clash, since 25′ had already been played on the original date, there was a lot of material that users on social networks delighted with, both before the game and during and post.
The difference of seven units that those directed by “Micho” took from his immediate pursuer caused the reactions with inflated chests from many of the fans of the Núñez club, who also mocked a comment by the broadcast reporter, Sebastián Vignolo, who confused Rodrigo Mora with the tennis player Guillermo Coria, who was shown in an image during the game.
In addition, the local defense went through some alarms, but there Franco Armani appeared, who after some mistakes in previous games crowned a solid performance. Aliendro also broke it. We review the best content. The non-debut of the boy Echeverri was left in the “must”.
