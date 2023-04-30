Jorge Almirón took a hot position after the departure of Hugo Ibarra after a very weak start to the 2023 season. The former coach of Elche and Lanús led his fifth game as coach of Xeneize against Racing, in one of the classics of Argentine soccer, and he took a valuable 3-1 victory, with goals from Martín Payero, Pol Fernández and Miguel Merentiel (Nicolas Reniero discounted for the visit).
Boca took advantage of the two early goals to take advantage: first the former Banfield midfielder appeared, when they had barely been playing for 3 minutes, while Pol Fernández at 6′ put it 2-0, which brought peace of mind to a Bombonera that needed to win in his house like water.
Already in the complement, Payero himself in Boca and Juan Nardoni in Racing were expelled, and the game was filled with controversial decisions by referee Andrés Merlos, who was not up to the task.
At the end of the clash, Miguel Merentiel, formerly Defensa y Justicia, took a hit that seemed insignificant and turned it into a dangerous goal play that he himself was in charge of defining the goal, to win the duel against Arias and make the fans vibrate. local fans.
With his fans happy, on this day the best memes and the best reactions were on the positive side, recognizing and congratulating Luis Advíncula, who played in a position that is not his usual one, a kind of right wing, and without a doubt it was one of the great figures. We review the most prominent.
