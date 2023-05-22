On date 17 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River received Platense looking to win so that San Lorenzo would not get any closer to him at the top of the standings, and although he had nothing left over, he was able to win: It was 2-1, with goals from Miguel Borja and Ignacio Fernández (Ronaldo Martínez had temporarily equalized).
In this way, the “Millionaire” team reached 40 points and took a five-unit difference from its immediate pursuer, Rubén Darío Insúa’s “Ciclón”, while Talleres de Córdoba and Estudiantes (LP) are in third place. , with 31 points each.
On the other hand, Matías Kranevitter returned: the central midfielder, who underwent a long rehabilitation for a broken ankle against Unión La Calera in the preseason, came on from the substitutes’ bench to play the last 15 minutes, and was highly applauded by the people.
The Colombian Borja, who in addition to scoring the early goal was one of the stars of the match due to his performance with his back turned to assist his teammates, was the subject of comments from the fans, as was the coach Martín Demichelis, who has been carrying out a great campaign with the river plate team.
The local team had several clear chances to stretch the advantage, at the feet of the admitted Esequiel Barco and Matías Suárez, but finally they were left with the 2-1 victory at the Monumental, which helps them to continue well up in the table. looking to win the local championship once again.
Franco Armani’s two mistakesworld champion goalkeeper who defends the three clubs of River, were a trend on social networks since they occurred in consecutive plays, the second ending in a goal for “Squid”, so the fans did not let the situation pass. We review the best memes.
