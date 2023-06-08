That he was going back to FC Barcelona, that he was going to play in Saudi Arabia, that the chance to go to the United States appeared… finally, Lionel Andrés Messi himself has just confirmed that will play for Inter Miami in the MLSto trace there the last glimpses of his magnificent football career.
The world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who had already confirmed that he was not going to continue at PSG in France, gave a joint interview in Paris to Mundo Deportivo and Sport in which he stated the reasons why he opted for the United States team and not by Barcelona.
“I really wanted, I was very excited to be able to return to Barcelona, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: wait to see what was going to happen and leave my future in the hand of another”Leo began.
“I heard that they had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that, or take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that“, completed the “10”.
“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it one hundred percent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on the path. If the Barcelona thing didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family”argued about the decision he has made.
