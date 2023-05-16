After the early elimination of Uruguay of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, coach Diego Alonso learned that he had not met the expected expectations and that is why he made the decision to leave. Although there was the possibility that he would resume command of the “Celeste”, in the end it was not given and his replacement was already announced: nothing less than Marcelo Bielsa.
“Loco”, the 67-year-old Argentine coach, is considered one of the best coaches on the planet and already has experience commanding South American teams: who had his last experience at Leeds United in England was in Argentina between 1998 and 2004, and in Chile between 2007 and 2011.
Uruguay, a land where Bielsa has always felt very comfortable, sought a change of command and found in him a commitment to experience and hierarchy, since he is an elite driver, meticulous, perfectionist and scholar of the most popular sport in the world. .
On social networks, the official twitter of the Uruguayan team first left clues and then ended up confirming it: a special thermal ice cream with the colors of the two-time world champion and a coffee on topand an area marked with the footprints that the DT will leave on the other side of the lime line were the memes that they chose so that the fans were beating their landing.
The former coach of La Roja did not realize that one of his assistants had left a coffee on the lid and, when sitting down, he ended up crushing the glass and burned himself with its contents, directing Olympique de Marseille, in an image that traveled the world. We are going to review this and the best memes about “Loco” and his arrival in Uruguay.
#memes #confirmation #Marcelo #Bielsas #arrival #Uruguay
Leave a Reply