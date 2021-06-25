When the starting team of Spain to face Slovakia the absence of Marcos Llorente placeholder image. It was expected to debut César Azpilicueta in place, on the right side, the demarcation in which Camacho I saw him, like the two of the Real Madrid (Y Monreal of three), when he trained him in Osasuna. But the entry of Azpilicueta should not mean sending the player of the Athletics. On the contrary, in the environment of Selection they hoped that Luis Enrique Finally, he will place Marcos in the place where he performs the most and best, as a midfielder who enters the eight lane. The surprise turned into anger as the start of the game approached because for the Spanish fans, Marcos is the best means of attack for The Red and his numbers of goals and assists of this course endorse him, and they did not understand a substitution, that surely for punctual.

Marcos Llorente attends Luis Enrique’s instructions.

Luis Enrique is not going to castling with Marcos Llorente as a side because after the game he recognized that he is going to put him in his place. Another thing is that you do it from the beginning. You can use him throughout the game because it seems very difficult for him to feel Pedri, the only midfielder who has played all three matches. Y Busquets Y Koke they have earned ownership with their excellent performance. Perhaps, the coach dosed Llorente against Slovakia, the same as Dani Olmo, fixed for Lucho like Ferran, and both were also substitutes. That said, it is not conceivable that before Croatia do not play, and in your place, Marcos, the best medium of the League, the most complete and the best of Europe in current transition football.