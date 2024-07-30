Pep Guardiola will have a familiar encounter when his Premier League champions Manchester City take on his former club Barcelona in Orlando. City’s results over the summer have been less than optimal so far, recording defeats to Celtic and Milan, and their manager has even expressed concern that his side may start next season underprepared due to their many absences following Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Barca are also without several first-team stars due to injuries, but City’s games have produced 12 goals so far and there should be another entertaining spectacle on the horizon.

Tottenham Hotspur have had a pretty good time in pre-season so far, picking up wins against Hearts, Queen Park Rangers and Vissel Kobe.

They have since left Japan and travelled to South Korea, the homeland of captain Son Heung-min. There, Ange Postecoglou’s side will face a K-League XI filled with the best players the division has to offer.

One of them could be Yang Min-hyuk, whose transfer to Tottenham was confirmed over the weekend, adding further intrigue to this friendly.

Arsenal have already beaten Manchester United during their American excursions and will now expect more of the same ahead of their upcoming friendly with Liverpool.

The Gunners secured victory over the Red Devils thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, despite the absences of stars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba.

Arne Slot picked up his first win as Reds manager against Real Betis and this encounter should be an excellent test to see where his side stand with roughly three weeks remaining before Premier League action restarts.

Real Madrid will not have Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham with them on their own tour of the US, but there is still a litany of stars ready to make an impression on manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Like Guardiola, he will be facing a former team of his when Los Blancos take on Serie A giants Milan, fresh from a 3-2 win over Man City in Chicago.

Another successful season is shaping up for Madrid, but it will be interesting to see how some of their back-up options perform against the Italians, who have enjoyed more game time over the summer so far.

Tottenham have lined up two friendlies with dethroned German champions Bayern Munich but England captain Harry Kane looks set to miss both as he rests after Euro 2024.

Spurs will also be able to catch Eric Dier following his move to Bavaria, with that encounter again taking place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

New Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has a big task ahead of him this season and a win in South Korea would put his mind in a good place for 2024/25.

A draw with Wrexham and a ridiculous defeat to Celtic have not had Chelsea fans dreaming of success under Enzo Maresca in 2024/25. Sure, it’s still early days, but upcoming clashes with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter could turn really ugly quickly if the Blues aren’t careful.

A lack of concentration cost them dearly in a 4-1 defeat to the Scottish champions at the weekend and City will not pass up any chances to score goals if they are presented with the opportunities, even with many players not currently in the squad.

Not all the stars will be present when Barcelona and Madrid meet once again in New York, but it is sure to be a tempestuous encounter.

Barca are looking to re-establish themselves this season after a poor 2023/24 under Xavi Hernandez, but Hansi Flick has his work cut out for him to get a result against Los Blancos.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi are among those who have not been on tour, while Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Rodrygo could all be available again.

Manchester United face Real Betis at the same time as Arsenal and Liverpool, meaning both teams should be well prepared for their encounter in South Carolina on Sunday.

The two clubs are staunch English rivals and tensions are likely to be high again at the Williams-Brice Stadium as Erik ten Hag and Slot continue their training ahead of their final pre-season outings.