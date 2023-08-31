Today, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the draw for the 2023/24 Champions League has just been held, with the group phase of the new edition of the “Orejona” being determined, which has just been won. for Manchester City of England, a team that beat Inter of Italy in the grand final.
Next, we will review the most attractive matches that will take place in the Champions League groups, taking into account the current power of each of the teams and also their historical record in this competition. Come on.
In Group A, this great game between Bayern Munich, the most important club in Germany, which recently signed Karry Kane, and Manchester United, the English giant, stands out. Shock madness.
Napoli has just won Serie A, while Real Madrid is the club that has won La Orejona the most times by far (14, just followed by AC Milan with seven). It will be a big shock.
The group of death is “F”, since in addition to having PSG and AC Milan as two strong candidates, there are Borussia Dortmund from Germany and Newcastle from England. We are going to have fun.
The Portuguese League champion, who has now added Ángel Di María, will face Inter from Italy, who has just been a finalist in the last edition, where they lost against Manchester City.
Sevilla, who has just won the Europa League, will face Arsenal from England in the Champions League, who could not win the last Premier but came close. They share the group with PSV and Lens.
