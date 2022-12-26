Today is boxing day. That special date in the Premier League who gives us soccer fans for Christmas. These are the 10 best games in history of Boxing Day:
Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford after 5 consecutive visits without scoring there. In addition, United had deprived them of the treble in 1976 by winning the FA Cup final. However, Paisley’s men took their revenge and turned that night into a ‘nightmare after Christmas’ for their rival. The goals were from Kennedy, Case and Fairclough.
This was David Moyes’ only Boxing Day as United manager. Within 13 minutes Hull led 2-0, but goals from Smalling and Rooney leveled before the 30th minute. An own goal from Chester capped off the second-half comeback. Also, Fletcher returned that day after his ulcer problems. Two Christmas miracles at once.
Everything was very different from how it is today. It was the sheikh’s first year at City, but the skyblues were on the decline and Hull were 6th. At halftime, the humiliation was tremendous: 4-0 with doubles from Robinho and Caicedo. The visiting coach forced his team to receive the intermission talk in the center of the field, as a public ridicule. They apologized to the fans at the end of the duel.
Just 3 years ago we experienced another Christmas miracle, just before COVID. Stoke took the lead in the first half, but in just 7 minutes in the second, Sheffield, the revelation team that season, turned around. The madness came in the discount, when the goals of Campbell in 93 and Vokes in 97 culminated an impossible comeback.
It was Henry’s first year at Arsenal and he scored his first hat-trick on that day. A win that began in the first half, with both Vieira included, and culminated in the second. Ljunberg and Tony Adams added the remaining goals. The second goal of ‘Titi’ was a scandal.
That meeting was a real madness. West Ham took the lead through a goal from Collins, but Gosling and Aké came from behind for the hosts. It was in minute 81 when Arnautovic made it 2-2, and a goal from the Austrian in minute 89 seemed to give the hammers an impossible comeback. However, with time almost up, Callum Wilson sealed the tie in a memorable duel.
At the beginning of this century, both Bolton and Newcastle were teams from the noble zone of the Premier. Okocha put the locals ahead and the legendary Shearer tied the game. Bolton went up 4-1 and seemed to end the match, but a goal from Ameobi and another great goal from Shearer gave the game excitement. In the end, Newcastle did not complete the comeback on a spectacular day.
Ferguson’s United was immortal. This was demonstrated in the last Boxing Day of the Scotsman. Newcastle took the lead up to 3 times at Old Traford, with Perch’s 0-1, Jones’ 1-2 in his own goal and Cissé’s 2-3, Jones himself, Evra and Van Persie equalized the match, so that in minute 90 Chicharito gave an unforgettable victory to some red devils who at the end of the year would win what is their last Premier to date
That year Chelsea was left at the gates of everything: runner-up in the Premier League in a heart-stopping finale and in the Champions League on penalties, in both cases against Cristiano’s United. In December he lived a crazy game against Aston Villa, who lost 0-2 at halftime, won 3-2 at 66 and saw how they tied him at discount (4-4) from a penalty. Pure football, pure Premier League.
The palm goes to Boxing Day in 1963. Why? Because it was an ode to football. Up to 66 goals were scored in the 10 games that day. 10 from Fulham, 8 from Blackburn, Burnley beat United 6-1,… an average of almost 7 goals per game. We miss days like this, in which the ones we enjoy the most are the fans.
