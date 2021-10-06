PLOT THE BEST. MARCO PANTANI

The best. Marco Pantani, a film directed by Paolo Santolini, is a documentary about a cyclist who has become a legend, who has given Italy joys and that Italy does not want to forget. What emerges in this cinematographic portrait of Marco Pantani is not only the sporting side, but also the human, tender and empathic side. The film does not aim to investigate the tragic death of Pantani, who died at 34 on February 14, 2004, but goes towards that human side, showing in which environment the champion was formed.

A loving family, many friends and even more so many supporters, who intervene in the film to tell about him, about the Romagna who brought Italian cycling to the stars. Retracing the life of the man Marco goes hand in hand through the existence of Pantani, the cyclist that Italy will never forget.