The Malaga receive the Tenerife in its best moment it’s from the season. With two consecutive victories and a distance of eleven points from relegation, the Blue and White team faces this match full of morals but without confidence because his adversary has raised his level and also aspires to something more than permanence (follow the game live on AS.com).

For environmental purposes, week it has seemed placid. But for Sergio Pellicer, the Malaguista coach, there are no lowering of guard. The injuries of Orlando Sá, Ismael, Ramón and Hicham plus the quarantine (for coronavirus) of Lombán limits its available professionals to 16. And three of them are warned. They are Matos, Yanis and Joaquín Muñoz. Be very careful despite this sporting bonanza because Malaga is not for more casualties.

Stefan Scepovic, who was signed (with permission from LaLiga) to cover the long-term absence of Pablo Chavarría, he has all the options to be the player number 34 jump the field by order of the technician. In principle he will start from the bench. Incorporation to help a Malaga committed and with faith and with the right. Once again the doubt in the goal. Juan Soriano has played two games in a row and can act in the third. They are both doing very well.

Opportunity to get excited

A victory in Malaga he would leave the Tenerife well standing before playing the Canarian derby against Las Palmas and looking squarely at the high side of the classification. With twelve games to go, Tenerife faces its match against Malaga as one of the last opportunities for get excited. To win in the always difficult field of La Rose garden, Ramis’s men will arrive with a lot of morale at the derby next week and will see the future qualifier with much more optimism.

To do this, the team must improve their performance to address. It is true that lately he has not done badly at all and deserved something more (against Leganés or Zaragoza), but his little offensive baggage has conditioned him. Has bet on defend yourself well and with order, but I ha missing mordant above.

Ramis has six warned -several of them starters-, who can lose the classic against Las Palmas, but he has said that it will not condition him when choosing, although it will be difficult to hit. For now, Kakabadze will play for him sanctioned Moore, while for Vada, also suspended with a match there are several alternatives: Shashoua or Valera and get Manu Apeh back to eleven.

Tenerife have not won at La Rosaleda since 4-10-1987. Mínguez and Ruiz, at their own goal, turned the 1-0 obtained by Hurtado. Since then this has been a visit that has choked the Heliodorus team.

Aces to follow

Malaga: Yanis Rahmani. He scored a golden goal in Logroño. He’s getting closer to regain his level.

Tenerife. Kakabadze. The Georgian will play for the suspended Moore. It has not had the expected continuity because the North American has been very regular.

The details of the match.

The lungs of Luis Muñoz. In Logroño they annulled him two goals. One was offside and another ‘ghost’ with the ball that bounced almost behind the line. But he’s plugged into attack.

Screenplay. Ramis’ plan is being fulfilled: endure the attacks of the rival, mature the game and in the final stretch, give the final blow.

The bands. The depth of Joaquín Muñoz and the Yanis fight are giving Málaga a lot.

Moment. Tenerife is at that moment of the competition in which it must take a step to know if it will aspire for illusion, suffering or nothing.

Ups and downs.

Malaga. Ismael, Orlando, Ramón and Hicham are still injured. Scepovic can be considered high. Cristian’s return.

Tenerife. Ramis cannot count on Vada and Moore (suspended), Álex Bermejo, Jacobo and Lasso (injured). Get Alberto back.