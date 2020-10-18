Trapped in his particular marmot, Madrid both hooked up with Vinicius and Courtois on a gray night against Valladolid than four days later against Levante in a much more convincing clash. The Brazilian sustains the attack when this pendular Real has its peak moment in the matches. When Zidane’s team goes into a spin, he doesn’t find a better riot control than Courtois. The same does not matter in Valdebebas or in La Cerámica before the tenant Levante.

Zinedine Zidane gives instructions to his team during the match between Levante and Real Madrid on October 4. On video, his statements at the press conference after the meeting.PHOTO: SERGIO PÉREZ / VIDEO: ATLAS

Improved his version against Valladolid, Madrid, with Modric as the cornet and Vinicius as the fine scorer, had the duel seized by the chest against a rival as helpless with the ball as without it. Until about the hour, Paco López recruited Melero and De Frutos. ZZ intervened to dispatch Vinicius and Asensio. The benches shaken, the party turned upside down. From a withered Levante to a sparkling and determined Levante during the last twenty minutes. From an authoritarian and energetic Madrid to a Madrid in the hands of Courtois until Benzema sealed the 0-2 with 40 seconds left.

The game started blurry. So cloudy and tart that there was no thread for any. Unheard of: some hit him with the bunion, others with the nail. In the midst of the general loss, Vinicius burst in. Not on his side, where he is already a reputed defense disruptor, but in the area. That area where the Brazilian is usually crossed out, for good reason, of only seeing crocodiles. Well, with the encounter in fallow no one was more clinical than Vinicius.

The boy made the longuis in a corner taken by Modric. He’s not a header so he left the landscape. Levante sensed the same, which lost sight of him without question. This time, a mirage. Morales, the closest jailer, had time to see Vinicius have a snack. One tap to cushion the ball, another to put it in the periscope, and another to launch a warping, gallant shot.

Another Vinicius? In a week he did not go hand in hand with Roberto, Valladolid goalkeeper, nor in a much more complex execution against Aitor, goal of Levante. If the young Madridista season his football with feints, feints and sprints with goals … He may be on the way to a change of scale, but his love affair with scoring will not be instantaneous. It was noticed at the beginning of the second act, when an atomic Madrid was deployed. At the front, Modric, an enlightened man who has a field in his boots. And a moving Modric, that cadet who, at 35 years old, does not disgust the administration of a cadet. For a long time, Zidane’s group overwhelmed the adversary.

Levante did not go to the precipice for some fortune and because Vinicius was the other Vinicius. A blunder by Rubén Vezo led to a birle from Modric and a shot from Benzema to Aitor’s left post. Modric, Valverde – grown up after an irregular time – and Casemiro, with tusks in each play, were enough to enchironar Paco López’s team. In the middle of the assault on the strong granota, Asensio called Vinicius with the goal in the same way that a few minutes later Benzema would. The Rio player missed the first shot. Much more elemental was the second, almost facing Aitor and a foot from the net. Water.

The wind was blowing in favor of Madrid, when the main actor was no longer Vinicius, but Courtois. Better disposed after the move ordered by Paco López, with Melero at the forefront, Bardhi forced the Belgian in two almost consecutive plays. First with a shot from the balcony of the area well patted by the Madrid goalkeeper. Then in an even more convoluted action for Courtois. The Macedonian’s shot was deflected by Casemiro and the visiting goalkeeper, almost defeated by the unexpected rebound, had to repel the ball with one foot. He also reviewed Clerc, with a heeled shot. With his departure, the giant Courtois became even more giant.

In the best moments of the Valencian team, Ramos caught a header on the fly served by Modric. It seemed that the captain pushed Rubén Vezo, but the VAR declared him offside. If so, by less than a millimeter. Soccer has been given such an attack of righteous puritanism that one day it will have to turn to a state-of-the-art NASA satellite.

Solved the play with him nonius referee, Madrid resisted, Levante stayed on the shore and Benzema gave the final thrust.