February 14th is par excellence Valentine’s Day, and for this reason we wanted to celebrate all of you in love by telling five of the most beautiful love stories in video games. Whether you feel like Mariocontinually looking for his princess, or how Wanderready to sacrifice his own life for love, we are sure that you too have shed at least a tear for one of these stories.

Tidus and Yuna (FINAL FANTASY X)

FINAL FANTASY is one of the best known sagas in the world, also famous for its ability to excite the player by hitting him straight to the heart. The love stories within the saga are many, but that of Tidus And Yuna it’s probably the one that really taught the little generations of gamers to love. A clear example of this is the unforgettable lake scene of FINAL FANTASY X, where we all remain breathless in finally seeing the kiss that many of us have been waiting for since the first signs of complicity between the two protagonists. Although it seems to Yuna in the first phase that she will have to sacrifice herself to save her world, we will discover that it will be up to the young Tidus to sacrifice himself for love. During the title we can above all observe the development of the main character, denoting his evolution from a boy to a real man, accepting his fate with a smile. We will never forget young Yuna, hailed for defeating Sinbut with a heart always full of hope waiting to embrace his Tidus once again.

Sora and Kairi (KINGDOM HEARTS)

KINGDOM HEARTS always tries to bring to the screen stories based on friendship, and how this is the greatest force that hovers in our hearts against the darkness. The theme of friendship is also given by the young age of our protagonists, as it is enough for us to think that Sora himself is 14 years old in the first chapter and 15 in the second. Precisely for this reason his love story with Kairi is one of the most troubled, but also sweet and innocent. Through Sora And Kairi we can go back to what it meant to love with purity, without malice, with the heart of a child. A love made up of words never spoken, of looks and silences that speak, of an incessant search for each other in order to finally be reunited. A love not made by “I love you” and the most common kisses, but made of gestures that want to fill an ever-growing void as the story progresses. Sora and Kairi teach us that love has no age, and that often you don’t have to say “I love you” to fully express it. Rather than taking a specific scene from KINGDOM HEARTS as an example, I think a specific letter from Kairi to Sora in KINGDOM HEARTS II:

“Thinking of you, wherever you are.

We pray for this suffering to end

in the hope that our hearts will unite.

Now, I will make this wish come true.

And who knows: starting to travel again isn’t that difficult…

Or maybe my journey has already begun.

There are many worlds, but they all share the same sky.

One sky, one destiny.”

Mario and Peach (Super Mario Bros.)

If what we have told so far are short or often implied love stories, there is a relationship in the gaming world that has been going on for dozens and dozens of years, representing one of the longest-lived couples ever: Mario and the Princess Peach. Since the beginning, the two lovers have never managed to have a simple life, forcing poor Mario into an endless race in order to be able to embrace his beloved Peach again. The poor princess, constantly kidnapped, represented the love of life for our beloved Mario, who has always been willing to do anything to save her. Mario undoubtedly represents an endless love, willing to overcome any test put before us by life in order to make the person we love smile.

James and Mary (Silent Hill 2)

I know, it’s a bit unexpected position. How can a murder story represent love and be next to stories of princesses locked up in the castle or loves sworn forever? Actually Silent Hill 2 it can represent one of the visions of love closest to us and to our daily lives, compared to many others previously listed. Indeed, if apparently we can see the love story of James And Mary like a toxic love story, through Mary’s farewell letters we can have a much wider reading key. James didn’t kill Maria out of sheer selfishness, anger, or simple jealousy. James killed Mary to put an end to her suffering. Through the letter we discover that Mary was ill, and James had the unfortunate choice: to stay with his loved one until the last second? Or end his suffering once and for all? James chose the second option, kissing his wife on the forehead before suffocating her with a pillow, choosing to take on himself all the pain that would have resulted in that gesture (such as feelings of guilt and the related trauma) in order not to make the woman suffer loved so much. A gesture that we would all be ready to judge, but are we sure what we would have chosen instead of him? What are we ready to sacrifice for love? Very often we say “I would die for you”, but are we willing to accept, without looking away, even the bitter condemnation of those we love?

Wander and Mono (Shadow of the Colossus)

Shadow of the Colossus relies on an atypical narrative, leaving the player with the daunting task of reuniting the fragments of a tragic love story. The latter could be summarized as follows: a wandering young man with an unknown name embarks on a journey to a forbidden place, to perform a magical rite that can bring back to life a girl to whom he is linked. The hero faces a series of arduous tests, colliding and killing sixteen monsters, so he can make the greatest sacrifice: giving his own life in exchange for that of the girl. The journey of the protagonist can thus be seen as a representation of the obstacles that a loving heart must overcome, obstacles that cannot be overcome with the use of mere physical strength, through the use of patience and reflection, carefully reasoning each step fulfill. In the game we also understand that in reality the giants are not the real enemies, but rather we are the antagonist of the moment, the protagonist himself. This lets us understand how for love we are willing to make any gesture, even to transform ourselves into a dark version of ourselves, since “In love and war all is fair”.

As always, we wait for you in the comments section to find out which of these love stories struck you the most, wishing all the other halves, including mine, a happy Valentine’s Day!