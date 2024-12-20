The search for clothes for christmas parties It is not usually an easy task, especially considering that not only a small outfit is needed. Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, all these moments deserve great looks, without forgetting business dinners or meetings with friends, as well as Three Kings Day. In short, Easter is full of different days in which you have to look elegant and trendy and with so many evenings it is normal to run out of ideas. It is true that the catalogs of the different fashion brands are full of suitable garments, but there is nothing better to get inspired than look at those who know the most of the topic.

On the national level there are a large number of experts who give real style lessons day after day, especially in the world of social networks. And it is that, ‘influencers’ have become the greatest references of today. Among the best-known faces are Dulceida, María Pombo, Marta Lozano, Teresa Andrés, Claudieta, Sara Baceiredo, María Fernández Rubíes, Rocío Osorno or Madame de Rosa, in addition to many others, who usually leave the best fashion tips and tricks on their different profiles.

We cannot forget other well-known personalities such as Tamara Falcó or Paula Echevarría, with special mention to the Queen of SpainDoña Letizia, considered one of the most elegant women in the world. His daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía also deserve to be on this list. On the international level there are also a large number of names that stand out for their good taste and who have worn ideal looks to inspire for the holidays. These are some that you can copy.

A red sequin mini dress

María Pombo, with a red sequin mini dress.



@mariapombo





Maria Pombo She is one of the most famous ‘influencers’ nationwide, with more than three million followers on Instagram. The young woman is an ambassador for the best-known brands and has a very elegant style. For the holidays, this look featuring a red sequin mini dress is a very successful option since during these dates this element is one of the most used.









A black knit dress with a wide belt

Queen Letizia, wearing a black knit dress decorated with a wide belt.



Gtres





Knitted dresses are that basic that should be in any feminine wardrobe and Mrs. Letizia It’s clear. In addition, it is that piece that can be recycled several times, so it is also perfect for Christmas. The monarch model is from the firm Cos and she debuted it in 2020, proving that to exude elegance you don’t need to have a dressing room full of new clothes. This look is perfect for a meal and she has combined it with several seasonal trends, a wide belt that creates a perfect silhouette and matching high boots.

A blazer dress with special tights

The ‘influencer’ Claudiata and her elegant bet.



@_claudieta_





With more than 400,000 followers, the content creator Claudia She has an elegant style on her profile that is pure inspiration for the Christmas holidays. It is an oversized black blazer that she wears as a dress closed with a belt and matching lace stockings with floral embroidery. Additionally, add a silver metallic bag to give the model a contrasting and very festive touch and some black high heels with straps in the ankle area. The American is Pinko and the bag and the belt Karl Lagerfeld. The stockings can be found very similar in Calzedonia.

An elegant dress with the color of the year 2025

Paula Echevarría with a dress from her collection with Primark in chocolate brown.



@pau_eche





Paula Echevarria has become a style icon and this look is perfect to copy for Easter. It is a fitted dress with a gathered body in chocolate brown, the color of the year 2025 according to the Pantone Institute, so it is a guaranteed success. It is signed by Primarkso it is also an economic bet. She has decided to finish it off with ‘animal print’ sandals and a matching bag.

White shirt and metallic pants

Teresa Andrés with ‘total look’ by Simorra.



@teresaandresgonzalvo





This set of Teresa Andres It deserves a real A+, perfect for this Christmas. Signed in full by Simorrais composed of a white shirt with puffed sleeves, gathered body and wrinkled detail and wide metallic pants. In addition, it gives it a very special touch with the rest of the accessories, also from the same brand. Finished off with a necklace and matching gold conch-shaped earrings and a black handbag, as well as a gold bracelet.

A suit jacket

Jacket and trouser suits are the most elegant option to wear at Christmas and although for these dates the most used color is black, you can also opt for other tones such as red or white. Both are festive shades that will look great at Easter. Alba Lake She is wearing a set with an ‘oversize’ jacket decorated with a double pocket on the side, very original, signed by blanam. For its part, Tamara Falcohas chosen a model with a more fitted jacket from its collection TFP for Pedro del Hierro. Of course, both have chosen to wear the top closed with nothing underneath.

With this inspiration, you will absolutely rock this Christmas.