The Best, live: Argentina already has the best goalkeeper and the best DT

The Best awards logo.
The ceremony in which the best of 2022 are awarded is held in Paris.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Proclaimed world champion with Argentina, Lionel Messi He is the great favorite to win the best player award at the awards ceremony The
Best of Fifa, which is held in Paris.
The PSG superstar (35 years old) finally conquered with his country the supreme title that was missing from his illustrious record and is the best placed to obtain the favor of the jury, made up of coaches, national team captains and journalists, as well as by the public vote online.
In the event of winning the award, Messi would achieve that distinction for the third time in his career, after 2009 and 2019, and would succeed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, the current double winner in 2020 and 2021.
Follow the Fifa gala live here:
Scaloni, very excited
“Thank everyone for the award. It’s an award that footballers vote for and for me it has enormous value. Thank the 26 players who led us to glory, without them we wouldn’t have achieved anything,” said Scaloni. He also thanked the directors and his coaching staff. “There is nothing more beautiful than seeing your people and your country happy,” he added.
No surprises: another award for Argentina
Lionel Scaloni is the best coach of 2022 at The Best awards gala. Just this Monday he renewed his relationship with the Argentine National Team.
Next Announcement: Best Men’s Coach
Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Josep Guardiola are the finalists.
Sarina Wiegman, the best coach of the year
He won the Euro with England. “The architect of the Netherlands’ Euro 2017 triumph, she implemented a dynamic style of play that allowed England’s wealth of talent to flourish. The Lionesses scored 22 goals in their six tournament games and conceded just two. When they didn’t sweep their rivals with their vibrant attacking game, England did their best to pick up extra-time victories against Spain in the quarter-finals and against Germany in the final,” Fifa said.
The best coach of 2022 will be announced. The nominees, Sonia Bompastor, Sarina Wiegman and Pia Sundhage.
Olesky, the winner of the Puskas
Marcin Olesky scored the best goal of the year, as voted by Fifa. “Oleksy, a Polish amputee player, combined his exceptional athleticism, imagination and scissor-scoring ability that left everyone in awe. His goal sparked celebrations from his Warta Poznan teammates, and images of the astonishing goal soon went viral.” Fifa said in his nomination.
The best goal of the year
The Puskas award is coming.
draw, very excited
“Being able to lift the World Cup was exciting and even more so in the economic moment we are going through in my country. My family is a big part of this, the people from Aston Villa, from the National Team; Lionel Scaloni, who gave me the opportunity to fulfill my I dream. Seeing my mother clean the floor for 8 or 9 hours, seeing my father work: they are my idols,” said ‘Dibu’.
Will there be an Argentine sweep?
Dibu Martínez wins the award for the best goalkeeper of 2022.
The award for the best goalkeeper of the year is coming
Thibaut Courtois, Dibu Martínez and Yassine Bounou, the finalists.
The words of Mary Earps
“I don’t know what to say. Holding this trophy is very heavy. Thanks to my teammates, the Manchester United staff,” she said. “Sarina, thank you for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams,” she added, referring to her country’s coach, Sarina Wiegman.
The best archer of 2022
Mary Earps, Manchester United and England goalkeeper, wins Goalkeeper of the Year.
The first prize of the night is coming
The first winner will be announced: the best archer of 2022. Ann-Katrin Berger, MAry Earps and Christiane Endler, the finalists.
3:17 p.m.
According to information from the newspaper Marca, these would be the winners of The Best awards gala:
Best player: Lionel Messi. 🇦🇷
Best DT: Lionel Scaloni. 🇦🇷
Best goalkeeper: Dibu Martínez. 🇦🇷
— Valentin Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) February 27, 2023
The emotional words of Pelé’s wife
“God created Edson and Edson created Pelé,” said Marcia Aoki, the star’s wife, upon receiving an honorary trophy from Fifa.
Ronaldo Nazario talks about Pelé
“Pelé will always be eternal. He made an impact on us on and off the field,” said the Brazilian striker, world champion in 1994 and 2002.
More tributes to Pelé
Fifa showed an emotional video at the gala in which Pelé himself, who died in December, tells what football meant to his life.
This is how Lionel Messi arrived at the gala.
Tribute to Pele
“Pelé is football, Pelé is eternal”, says Gianni Infantino. The wife of the Brazilian star was invited to the gala.
Infantino talks about the 2022 World Cup
The president of Fifa says that they come from experiencing the best World Cup in history at the end of last year. He thanked Qatar for the organization.
the ceremony begins
Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa, welcomes.
Lionel Messi arrives at the gala
Argentine Lionel Messi, favorite to win the best player award, arrived at the gala with his wife, Antonella. He is dressed in a discreet black tuxedo.
The opinion of Ronaldo Nazario
Ronaldo Nazario assures that Lionel Scaloni is the favorite to win the award for the best coach. Scaloni won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has just renewed his contract with Argentina. And he believes that Lionel Messi will be the winner for best player.
Expectation for the gala
The official Fifa act will begin at 3 in the afternoon.
