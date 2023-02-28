The Best, live: Argentina already has the best goalkeeper and the best DT

Proclaimed world champion with Argentina, Lionel Messi He is the great favorite to win the best player award at the awards ceremony The

Best of Fifa, which is held in Paris.

The PSG superstar (35 years old) finally conquered with his country the supreme title that was missing from his illustrious record and is the best placed to obtain the favor of the jury, made up of coaches, national team captains and journalists, as well as by the public vote online.

In the event of winning the award, Messi would achieve that distinction for the third time in his career, after 2009 and 2019, and would succeed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, the current double winner in 2020 and 2021.

