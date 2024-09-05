The Ligue 1 has been one of the most active scenarios during the summer transfer market, with French clubs reinforcing their squads to compete both nationally and Europeanly.
With the arrival of big-name players and promising youngsters, the league’s teams are looking to raise their level and challenge PSG’s hegemony. Here’s a look at the most notable signings this summer in Ligue 1.
Paris Saint-Germain have secured the arrival of João Neves, a young Portuguese midfielder who has stood out for his technique, vision and ability to break through defensive lines. Neves, who comes from Benfica, is emerging as one of the most interesting prospects in European football and brings freshness and dynamism to PSG’s midfield.
Young French talent Désiré Doué has joined PSG from Stade Rennais. Doué is a promising attacking midfielder, known for his ability to create goalscoring opportunities and his dribbling skills. His signing reinforces PSG’s commitment to young local talents with great potential for the future.
Mason Greenwood, an English striker from Getafe, has joined Olympique de Marseille. Greenwood is a versatile attacker, capable of playing in several positions across the attacking front, and is looking to relaunch his career in a competitive environment such as Ligue 1. His ability to score and assist promises to be an important asset for the Marseille team.
Olympique Lyon have signed Wilfried Zaha, the Ivorian winger who arrives on a free transfer after his time at Galatasaray. Zaha is a powerful player with great dribbling and finishing ability. His signing aims to add creativity and offensive danger to Lyon, who are looking to regain their place in the French football elite.
Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has strengthened Olympique Marseille’s midfield from Tottenham. Højbjerg is an experienced and well-rounded player, known for his ability to win back the ball and distribute the play. His arrival is intended to add balance and solidity to the team’s midfield.
Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho has also joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt. Pacho is a centre-back with good ball handling, defensive solidity and a notable physical presence. His arrival is intended to bring greater depth and defensive options to the Paris defence, reinforcing a line that needs consistency.
Thomas Meunier has joined LOSC Lille. The Belgian right-back brings experience and defensive solidity, as well as the ability to contribute in attack with accurate crosses. Meunier arrives to strengthen Lille’s flanks and bring his veteran talent to a team full of promising youngsters.
AS Monaco have strengthened their defence with the arrival of Thilo Kehrer from West Ham. Kehrer is a versatile defender who can play both as a centre-back and full-back, known for his speed and ability to intervene in defensive duels. His signing aims to solidify Monaco’s defence in their bid to return to the top of the table.
Renato Sanches returns to PSG after his time at Lille and a loan spell at Roma, and another at Benfica, with the mission of showing his best form. The Portuguese midfielder, known for his power, ability to win back the ball and contribute in attack, is looking to establish himself as a key player in Luis Enrique’s system.
Ethan Mbappé, the younger brother of Kylian Mbappé, has made the step up to LOSC Lille’s first team. The young midfielder is known for his tactical intelligence and refined technique, and his signing represents a future commitment for Lille, who continue their tradition of developing young talents in Ligue 1.
OGC Nice have made a high-profile signing by securing the services of German striker Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund. Moukoko is known for his goalscoring instinct and ability to create attacking plays. His arrival is intended to revitalise Nice’s attack, which is aiming to challenge for European positions.
