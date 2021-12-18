Thanks to God, Luka modric has left the COVID without problems and will soon be available to Carlo Ancelotti. It is perfectly understood that, as a precaution, the Real Madrid coach has decided not to include him in the list of summoned for today’s game, but it is also evident that someone very special will be missing in front of him. Cadiz. I sincerely believe that no absence in the Madrid Today I feel more sorry than that of the Croatian genius. Lukita He represents everything I like about football: his attitude, his game, his spirit. He is a huge player and a good guy. I will always fondly remember those days I spent by his side three years ago when he won (deservedly) his Golden Ball. I will also remember the admiration that Modric aroused in France (and more specifically in the magazine France Football) when he agreed, the following year, to go to Paris to present the prestigious trophy to the new winner, a certain Leo Messi.

The kind that you demonstrate on the lawn is the same that guides your life. There is no coincidence. It is also not surprising that Lukita, aware of the financial difficulties of football, he has agreed to lower his contract with the white club. I’ve never been a big fan of Jose Mourinho and I think it has been rather disastrous for the club, but among the good things that his best legacy has done here, without any doubt, is having signed Modric.