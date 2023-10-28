No matter how much money you have, you can find quality all over the world if you have the patience to wait for your watchers. If you’re looking for a little help, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the best left wingers to sign for any budget on FM24.

Dilrosun, who was once a wonderkid, is now 25 years old, but still looks like an interesting signing for €5.6 million. 17 dribbling, 15 speed, 15 crossing… what’s not to love?

You won’t find much better value than Perotti as a free agent. At 34 years old, his 10 pace isn’t much, but his 17 dribbling and 16 first touch pace should redeem him.

Zwane, 33, is a real bargain at just over €80,000 and has some really solid stats. 17 in dribbling is his best and, unlike many his age, the South African is still 14 in pace.

Harit, another former wonderkid, is 26 years old and a versatile option anywhere in midfield. On the left, you can get his 17th in dribbling and 17th in style for just €14.3 million.

1.8 million euros, plus a considerable salary, is a good price for Pedro. Technically, you won’t find many players better than him.

For €21.2 million you will get Edwards, who is already a solid winger but with the potential to be even better.

Bruma has a €19.80 million release clause that is definitely worth activating. 19 style and 18 dribbling sound like a recipe for a lot of fun.

Galen will cost you about 23 million euros. 18 speed and 16 dribbling stand out on his stats page, as does the fact that he can play almost anywhere on both wings.

Gonçalves is one of the best scoring wingers available. He is right-footed and loves to cut inside and hit from distance. For £30m, he is absolutely worth signing.

Rafa is always a good signing every year, and FM24 is no exception. Its £27 million price tag is exceptional value.

Available for £23m, Neres is a star on both wings and still has the potential to improve a bit. Few players can match his style and dribbling.

As far as buyout clauses go, Horta for £25.5m is fantastic. He can play anywhere in the attack, where the 16 dribbles and 15 shots of him can have a big impact.

Mitoma has a price of just over 50 million euros. If you want a winger who has proven quality in the Premier League, he is your man.

Oyarzabal is one of the best extremes in the world. It comes with a termination clause of 73 million, but you can get it for a little less.