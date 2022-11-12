The best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2023

The left is a position synonymous with greatness. Some of the best talent in the game have played their football down the left, and that’s the case in Soccer Manager 2023.
Signing a winger you can trust is crucial if you’re looking to move up the league table, but it’s all about making the best use of whatever budget you have to do so.
Are here the best left wingers to sign on FM23.
economic options
Jonathan Rodriguez – America
It’s a bit pricey at $4.7 million, but it’s worth stretching the budget to bring in Rodriguez if possible. It’s already good enough for a top-tier team.
Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
Right and left winger, Schmid is a nice versatile option and is available for just $1.8 million.
Taison-Inter
An FM favourite, Taison is nearing the twilight of his career in his homeland, but is still worth watching for just £700,000.
Derlis Gonzalez – Olympia
£800,000 will get you Gonzalez, who comes in with 15 dribbling and 14 finishing.
Cristian Tello – LAFC
Tello is reasonably priced at £1.5m with 14 pace and 14 dribble.
Peter – Lazio
For $2.1 million, you won’t find better value than Lazio veteran Pedro. He’s 34 years old, but he’s still going strong at 14 pace, and his technical and mental stats are excellent. No doubt he is still good enough for a top side.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – FC Bayern
He may be more of a striker, but Choupo-Moting can do a good job on the left flank and will only set you back $1 million.
Wave Solbakken – Bodo/Glimt
Solbakken is only 23 years old and has the potential to become a top-tier player, making him worth considering for just £1.7m.
Yimmy Chará – Portland
Comfortable anywhere along the front line, Chara is a smart $1.8 million pick-up. Few players his age still provide 13 stamina.
Gareth Bale – LAFC
$2.3 million is all it takes to sign Bale, whose combatively low wages make him an achievable target for the first time in years.
Denis Suarez – Celta de Vigo
Suarez de Vigo is nearing the end of his contract, but you can take advantage of that and sign him for £10.5m.
Andreas Schjelderup – Nordsjaelland
Schjelderup, 18, is a brilliant addition to any team. She starts for most mid-table teams but, at 18, she’ll be a superstar in a few years. A smart buy for 8 million dollars.
Alvaro Garcia – Rayo Vallecano
Another whose expiring contract is worth exploiting, Garcia is available for as little as $8.5 million.
Mislav Orsic – Dinamo
A long-time favorite at FM, Orsic can be signed for around £10m. His 18 pace and 16 finishing make a deadly combo.
Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese
$11 million for Deulofeu is excellent value for money. You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who can match his stats for that kind of price.
Thomas Lemar – Atletico Madrid
If you’re on a budget, £10m will give Lemar, and you shouldn’t even think twice about this deal. The Frenchman sometimes even makes it onto the transfer list before he is out of the first summer and can be signed for about half. sensational value.
Stephan El Shaarawy – Rome
$6m is what it will cost to sign El Shaarawy, whose hefty salary demands could make the deal a bit more expensive.
Roland Sallai – Freiburg
Comfortable almost anywhere in the opposing half, Sallai’s versatility is worth far more than his $7.5 million price tag.
Gonzalo Martinez – Al-Nassr (KSA)
To get Martinez’s 17 dribbles and 17 styles, he’ll have to part with a reasonable $10.5 million.
Marcus Thuram – Borussia Monchengladbach
There is a lot of interest in Thuram as an impending free agent. For $11 million, you should be on top of him.
expensive options
Pedro Goncalves – Sporting CP
Described last year as the next Bruno Fernandes, you can get Goncalves for $32 million. For a 23-year-old with 17 finishing and 15 dribbling, that’s fine.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Parthenope
Starting with a big one. Kvaratskhelia won’t be leaving Napoli so soon after joining, but they’ll hear offers of around £66m, which is fair considering he’ll be among the best in the game in just a few years.
Rafa – Benfica
This is the best offer here, but Rafa, rated at £26m, was already the 90-minute recommendation for right wingers, so we’re mixing him up on this side of the pitch. With that said, sign him quick.
Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid
Seeking to reduce its budget, Atlético will sell Carrasco for 54 million dollars. Statistically the ninth best winger in the game, you can’t argue with that kind of price.
Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona
Five places below Carrasco in the general standings is Dembele, who is available for a hefty price tag of £47.5m.
90min recommended
David Neres – Benfica
Another one who just joined your new club, keep an eye out for Neres. He is currently valued at just £22m, which is an absolute steal for someone with the technical stats of him.
Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
On Madrid’s transfer list, Hazard is yours for $27 million. He’s not the superstar he once was, but he’s definitely worth that kind of money, and then some. If you take a chance and wait until the end of summer, the asking price for him usually drops even further.
Mattia Zaccagni – Lazio
$17.5 million is enough to land Zaccagni, who is comfortable on the wing or at the top of midfield.
Philip Anderson – Lazio
If you have a little extra money, stick with Lazio and go for Anderson. He is a bargain at 21 million dollars.
Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal
The dangerous Danjuma is fantastic value for its £26m price tag. His 16 Pace, 17 Dribbling and 17 Technique will cause problems for many defenders.
