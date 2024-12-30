The year 2024 has left a good number of spectacular knockouts in the UFC. As is usual, each of them had an impact for different reasons: their strength, their technique, their uniqueness, the moment in which they were produced or their significance. In this article we review the five best KOs selected by the UFC. How could it not be otherwise, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway and Alex Pereira are some of its protagonists.

5 – Pereira vs Prochazka 2

Alex Pereira has been, without a doubt, one of the great stars of the year in the UFC. The current light heavyweight champion has defended his belt up to three times this course and all three fights ended in victory by KO. In fifth position in the ranking is the knockout he carried out at UFC 303 when he faced the Czech Jiri Prochazca for the second time. On this occasion, the Brazilian He finished the samurai with a lethal high kick at the beginning of the second round.

4 – Pereira vs Hill

At UFC 300 ‘Poatan’ was one of the great protagonists of the night. His fight against former champion Jamahal Hill was the star fight of the night and the Brazilian offered what was demanded of him: a left foot that left Hill defenseless and that he finished off with the rival already on the canvas. This KO that will go down in history not only for its impeccable execution, but for a celebration that became a meme with the Brazilian emulating YouTuber Khaby Lame-Inspird.

3 – Oliveira vs Sopaj

The debutant Vinicius Oliveira has slipped into the TOP 5 of best knockouts with spectacular flying knee. The Brazilian faced Albanian Benardo Sopaj on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 87. Although his rival began dominating, Oliveira managed to reverse the trend in the second round. Already in the third, with Sopaj badly injured, he ended the fight with a brutal flying knee that hit his rival squarely in the face.

2 – Topuria vs Holloway

The Hispanic-Georgian champion could not be missing from this list. In this case, in addition to the forcefulness of his performance at UFC 308, he stands out for the relevance of his victory. And ‘El Matador’ managed to knock out Holloway, one of the best featherweights in the history of the UFC and a fighter who had never been knocked down before. In the third round of the duel, Topuria exchanged a brief flurry of blows until charging his powerful left hand and definitively neutralize the until then ‘un-knockable’ former champion.

1 – Holloway vs Gaethje

The Hawaiian Holloway heads the list of the best knockouts of the year and, this time, as the protagonist and not as the victim. At UFC 300, ‘Blessed’—after dominating Justin Gaethje throughout the fight—took a risk and He invited his rival to a direct exchange of blows in the last seconds of the last assault. Fortunately, everything went smoothly for the Hawaiian, who he managed to knock out Gaethje with just one second left for the end of the duel.