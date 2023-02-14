In the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the Karambit | Freehand skin is unique and very valuable. Its design and rarity make it a must-have for serious players or better “traders”. Even though it is not as common as some other knife skins, its design and rarity make it stand out.

How to Get Karambit | Freehand

The Karambit Freehand is a pretty sweet skin for the knife in CS:GO. It’s got a cool black and orange color scheme with a graffiti-style design on the blade. It’s inspired by real-world graffiti art and makes your weapon look super urban and edgy.

Price: Starting from $700 on the Steam Marketplace

Karambit | Freehand can be bought for $500 and more.

Getting Karambit | Freehand skin can be a bit of a hassle, but it’s totally worth it. One way to snag it is by opening weapon cases. The Freehand is a rare drop, and you can get it from a specific weapon case, which you can buy in-game or on the Steam community market. But, just a heads-up, opening cases doesn’t guarantee you’ll get the skin. It’s all based on luck. Another way to get the Freehand is through trading with other players. Some players might have the skin and be willing to trade it for other items or in-game currency. This is a good option if you have some extra items lying around, and you can find someone down to trade. Lastly, you can buy Freehand on the Steam community market or on third-party marketplaces. Just keep in mind that prices may vary depending on the Float Value and rarity of the specific skin you’re interested in. This option is good if you don’t want to wait for the skin to drop or trade with someone, but beware that the price might be a bit higher.

Is Karambit | Freehand Worth Purchasing?

Resembling the claw of a tiger, Karambit | Freehand features a metallic, rustic look that sets it apart from most other skins. Originally from a Gamma 2 case, the knife was released in 2016, with the skin being available for all different forms of armor.

Their average pricing is as follows:

Factory New: $610

$610 Minimal Wear: $560

$560 Field-Tested: $510

$510 Well-Worn: $450

$450 Battle-Scarred: $450

Note: StatTrak™ versions of this knife also exist, with about $20 added to the base price of the skin.

The knife is definitely worth picking up or trading for, as it is both aesthetically pleasing and has also retained its value and been appreciated over the years. In terms of long-term investment, we’d like to anticipate that the knife will further increase by 10% in overall value before it reaches a static marker.

This is because the knife has already gone through a lot of price increases in previous years and its demand has remained the same, which is why its value is expected to also remain consistent now.

Karambit | Freehand is a great investment both for your own personal player inventory and the fact that it’ll turn a decent profit. However, we recommend trading or selling it in a year or two and diversifying your investments to retain adequate profit margins.

Market Trends for Karambit | Freehand

In general, the price and value of skins and other items in a game can change based on a number of factors. These can include changes to the game, updates, or patches that affect the popularity of the skin as well as overall supply and demand in the community. Additionally, market trends and fluctuations can also have an impact on the price and value of a specific skin. It’s essential to keep an eye on these factors and monitor market trends to understand how the price and value of skin may change over time.

Like most CS:GO skins, you can expect to make a decent profit off Karambit | Freehand near popular CS:GO tournaments such as ESL Majors. This is because most pros tend to exhibit their skins at that particular time, which drives up their prices. While there is no guarantee that the Freehand will be featured, it will almost certainly result in a price increase if it is.