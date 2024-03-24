The national team jerseys to face major competitions always generate debate among fans. With the announcement by ADIDAS about the shirts that the national teams will use for the Euro 2024, in 90min We wanted to review what we consider to be the best kits in the history of the Spanish National Team, whether for aesthetics, meaning, or a mix of both.
Therefore, below we leave you with our top of the best t-shirts in the history of the Spanish National Team:
A simple yet elegant t-shirt. The yellow lines above the shoulders look very good and add something different. With this shirt we won the third European Championship in our history after beating Italy by a score of 4-0, in a final that will go down in football history.
A different design with that decoration on the side that breaks a bit with the usual style of the Spanish National Team. It is possibly one of the shirts that creates the greatest disparity of opinion among Spanish fans. In this tournament, Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of the Italian National Team.
Without a doubt one of the most remembered shirts, mainly because of that golden tone that the Spanish National Team did not usually wear. She may not be the prettiest of all, but she accompanied the national team in the tournament that elevated the team then led by Luis Aragonés to the top of Europe, starting a golden era for Spanish football.
Spain returned to a more classic shirt, very similar to the one from 2012, but with longer lines and a greater prominence of the color yellow, undoubtedly simple but elegant. After the tough 2014 World Cup, the Spanish National Team wanted to do well in this tournament, however, it was also eliminated by Italy, this time in the round of 16.
This shirt is a mix of everything. It represents the greatest greatness that the Spanish National Team has achieved in its history. If a Spanish football fan looks back, the first image that comes to mind is that of Andrés Iniesta scoring that goal that made the national team World Champion for the first and only time in its history. Furthermore, the color blue gives a feeling of elegance, so everything came together that night to give an entire country something they will never forget.
#kits #history #Spanish #National #Team #Ranked
Leave a Reply