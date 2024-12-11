Streaming series and movie platforms have become one of today’s biggest hobbies, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + or HBO are the most popular, but they have the small drawback that they are paid. And of course, with the rise in subscriptions and the number of options that exist, not all budgets can afford this entertainment.

And while as a general rule these platforms have the most fashionable series and movies, not everything that is popular is what you have to like, and luckily there are thousands of content on the internet that you can watch for free. In this case we are going to focus on a new app that is being the revelation of the moment called Divergent.

Although you may already be tired of hearing about all the alternatives that exist, Divergent may interest you, especially if you are one of those people who uses them especially at the end of the day, after dinner and before going to sleep. This is because the great asset that this platform plays with is that All the content they offer lasts a maximum of 59 minutes, which is perfect for those who don’t have much time but like to relax at the end of the day.

His design is very similar to Netflix and that of other streaming platforms for series and movies, which, as their creators point out, stand out for their simplicity and usability, where you can find recommendations and also see the catalog divided into genres. Within the app it stands out that all the titles offered They show how long they last clearly.

The platform bases its business model on advertising, so The contents will include advertisements when playedjust like more and more apps of this type do. To start using Divergent you just need to download its application, register an account and start enjoying completely free content.