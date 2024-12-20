Passwords have been and continue to be the most common and used method to access all our services and profiles in the digital world, however, technological development has caused this protection measure to become somewhat obsolete and it is becoming easier for users. cybercriminals decrypt them.

For this reason, new ways are emerging to protect our information and our accounts, and without a doubt one of them is passkeys. These are a new form of authentication that is designed to be more secure and easier to use than traditional passwords.

And they stand out because instead of having to remember a complex password, passkeys use an authentication method based on public key cryptography to verify your identity. This means that a key pair is generated, one public and one private. The private key is stored securely on your device, while the public key is shared with the website or app you are trying to access.

For all this, Microsoft has just announced his plan to eliminate billions of passwords as part of the “end of the password era.” The reason is simple, the company assures that They block 7,000 password attacks per second, almost double that of a year ago. At the same time, they have seen phishing attacks increase 146% year over year.

For Microsoft, it is essential to end the use of passwords (which will take some time) to guarantee security, and the combined use of both access methods continues to expose users to the risk of phishing. For this reason, the company has been offering users the possibility of completely remove all your passwords in exchange for passkeys, Although they are not infallible, they are a greater layer of security than passwords.

Why passkeys are better than numerical passwords

Safer – Passkeys are much more difficult to steal or guess than numerical passwords. This is because there is no password that can be intercepted or leaked.

– Passkeys are much more difficult to steal or guess than numerical passwords. This is because Easier to use : you don’t have to remember complex passwords . Passkeys are stored on your device and are used automatically when you try to log in to a website or app.

: . Passkeys are stored on your device and are used automatically when you try to log in to a website or app. More resistant to phishing: Passkeys are tied to a specific website or app, so they cannot be used to log in to fake websites.