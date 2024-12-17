Ambulance drivers and taxi drivers, jobs that require regular processing space and of navigationhave lower levels of death from Alzheimer’s disease compared to other occupations today.

To investigate this, a team of American experts has analyzed death certificates of adults from 443 different occupations between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022. The data has included the cause of death, the usual occupation in which the person has spent most of their working life, and sociodemographic information.

Of the almost nine million people who had died with information about their occupation, 3.9%(348,328) had the Alzheimer’s disease as a cause of death. Of 16,658 taxi drivers, 171 (1.03%) have died from this pathology, while, among ambulance drivers, the rate has been 0.74% (10 of 1,348).

After adjusting for age at death and other sociodemographic factorstaxi and ambulance drivers have had the proportion lower of deaths from Alzheimer’s disease from all occupations examined (1.03% and 0.91% respectively) and compared to the general population (1.69%).

This trend, of course, has not been observed in other works related to transportation.as bus drivers or airplane pilots (probably due to their dependence on predetermined routes) or with other forms of dementia.

It should be noted that all these conclusions have been published this tuesday in the Christmas edition of the magazine ‘The BMJ‘. As expected, this has generated diversity of opinions on social networks, especially on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).