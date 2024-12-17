menopauseas we well know, describes the stage in a woman’s life when she no longer has menstrual periods (periods) and can no longer get pregnant. It is not a disease or disorder, in fact, it is a part very normal in aging women.

Symptoms

Although menopause may have no or mild symptoms, some women may be relieved to not have to worry about periods or getting pregnant. What’s more, there have been real testimonies that have shown this on social networks.

For other women, the menopause transition can bring different symptoms, including night sweats, trouble sleeping, joint and muscle discomfort, hot flashes, irritability and mood swings, forgetfulness and pain during sex.

The complete list

The time before menopause, it should be noted, is called the menopause transition or perimenopause.. It usually occurs naturally between the ages of 45 and 55, although there are rare cases of premature menopause at age 40.

Faced with this great panorama, the dietician and integrative nutritionist who graduated from the University of Alicante, Sandra Moñinohas revealed in TikTok five infusions “perfect” to cope with any of the symptoms:

green tea . In his opinion, it is a “powerful antioxidant rich in polyphenols and is ideal for reducing oxidative stress and making it the perfect food for our intestinal bacteria.”

. In his opinion, it is a “powerful antioxidant rich in polyphenols and is ideal for reducing oxidative stress and making it the perfect food for our intestinal bacteria.” Fennel infusion . It can help reduce gas.

. It can help reduce gas. Senna infusions . Helps regulate intestinal transit.

. Helps regulate intestinal transit. Melissa, Linden and Passionflower . Improves sleep quality and insomnia problems.

. Improves sleep quality and insomnia problems. Maca with cinnamon. Increases libido for those women who feel that their sexual desire has decreased.

Recommendations

It should be noted that it is vitally important to learn to face this very different period and treat its symptoms in the best possible way. Regarding nutrition, it should be noted that adjust caloric intake to new needs and you have to reduce consumption of saturated fats, refined sugars, salt, coffee and alcoholic beverages.

And not only that: it is advisable to take probiotic foods, they must be carried out five meals a day and, among other things, the consumption of phytoestrogenspresent in legumes such as fermented soybeans, in whole grains, in seeds, in fruits and vegetables.