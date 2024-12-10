An investigation carried out in Brazil by 89 families of father-mother-baby has pointed out a link between paternal overweight and newborn weight at birth. So, the higher the body mass index (BMI) of the father, the lower the weight of the baby at the time of birth.

Or at least those are all the conclusions that have been published in the ‘Journal of Obesity‘. Furthermore, he has indicated that he can affect the health of the baby until adulthood. Without a doubt, These results reinforce the idea that anthropometric issues are not the exclusive responsibility of the mother..

In depth

Yes, and that The father should also strive to maintain a healthy lifestyle during his partner’s pregnancy.. Something that has been the subject of controversy for many decades on social networks, especially in ‘x‘ (formerly known as Twitter).

“There are many debates and research on the relationship between fetal development and maternal healthincluding issues such as overweight before and during pregnancy, but the fact is that the health of the father also has a significant impact on the development of the babyso much during pregnancy and after birth“, he highlighted Mariana Rinaldi Carvalhofirst author of the article and researcher at the Ribeirão Preto Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMRP-USP).

More details

While in the case of the mother there is a direct link through the placenta and other cells between obesity and fetal developmentpaternal overweight can cause several epigenetic alterations (biochemical changes in DNA that reprogram gene expression).

The study carried out by FMRP-USP researchers was the continuation of a clinical trial that investigated the effect of the nutritional counseling intervention in the weight gain of approximately 350 overweight pregnant women who attended public primary care clinics.

Future

In the short term, the group plans to analyze The effect of paternal diet on neonatal anthropometry and adiposity, focusing on the consumption of ultra-processed foods and the quality of fats.