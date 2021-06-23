THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday 23 June 2021, 15:37

The

Olympic Games most anticipated of the last decades will begin

in Tokyo on July 23. The Spanish Delegation attends the most important sporting event in the world with the aim of achieving the greatest number of successes. Leading them all, on the opening day, will be Saúl Craviotto, flag bearer of Spain along with Mireia Belmonte.

Craviotto and Belmonte are the two active Spanish athletes who have won the most medals at the Olympic Games, four each of them. Craviotto has two golds, one silver and one bronze and will have the opportunity to equal the five Olympic medals of the also canoeist David Cal. «For an athlete like me the best thing is to go to the Games and get a medal, and the roof, the top , is to represent Spain and carry the flag. I am delighted to represent the image of equality with Mireia. With the gift you have given me, I can now retire in peace, ”Craviotto proclaimed in his appointment as flag bearer.

Both elite athletes

They have been part of the family of the Catholic University of Murcia for almost ten yearsTherefore, he did not hesitate to congratulate his Olympians. The Ucam showed great joy regarding the flag bearers as well as the great representation that the University will have in the Games, with more than sixty athletes forming part of the Spanish delegation.

The canoeist Craviotto travels to Japanese lands with the intention of conquering what would be his fifth Olympic medal. For this he trained very hard for more than four years.

A training that goes beyond kayaking. A healthy lifestyle and a healthy and balanced diet are also decisive. His most comedic side could be seen in his participation in the Masterchef Celebrity program, of which he was the winner, showing that his thing is victory even on reality television. It is there, far from the track, where Craviotto keeps

a secret on your way to success: lemon.

This golden citrus from which everything is taken advantage of and which is so versatile in gastronomy

It is very present in their diet from the first hour of the daya: «I consume lemon practically daily. In the morning, I always have a citrus juice, including lemon and grapefruit. It is a vitamin C pump that is essential for athletes because it helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Lemons, produced under the European model, have a high content of vitamin C. A natural product, without fat, without salt or sodium and with low or sugar content. An ideal food to include in the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest in the world according to the WHO.