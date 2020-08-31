ADVANCE | It is still ironic that it happens at Disney, but the magic is over. At least when it comes to Luka Doncic and all of those who have (have) enjoyed a sublime and historic season, one that has broken barriers and established, with 21 years and only like sophomore, in a dimensionless star of the best league in the world. The Slovenian gave in to the evidence and this time there were no unusual and unexpected tricks that rescued the Mavericks from a destiny that was already written but against which they have revolted until the end. The ring favorites Clippers had to endure a lot of sweat to end the Texas resistance, which lengthened the series too long for a Kawhi who had to squeeze himself to the maximum to avoid going to a dangerous seventh game. , as if it were a way of playing with fire that was too dangerous. Kawhi appeared to defend his throne and guided the Clippers to the second round, where they will wait for the Nuggets or Jazz. And he fired on the way a Doncic who has made a series, the first of his career, for history, with a fourth game that will enter the annals and that, including a winning shot, will take a long time to forget.

The game had everything, although at no time did it seem that he could fall on the side of the Mavs. Something that has already happened in the room, some may think, but magical things are magical precisely because they take place so infrequently, no matter how much Doncic has made us get used to them. The Slovenian finished with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, including an excellent 15 of 28 in field goals, with 4 of 9 in triples and a still improvable 4 of 8 in free throws. He has finished the first playoff series in his history with 31 + 9.8 + 8.7, the highest score in a debut in the final phase, two triple-doubles, two 40-point games, one winning shot, the third triple -double of the history of at least 40-15-10 and being the youngest player in history with a game-winner in this type of encounter. Little more to add for a very young player who has the world at his feet and is in the right franchise to conquer the NBA, with a manager of heights like Mark Cuban, one of the best active coaches (Rick Carlisle) and a quartermaster who will improve to take the style beyond the spread pick and roll (one player drives, another blocks, three are placed beyond the line of three) that they already develop to perfection and have more weapons and more accompaniment to become fearsome.

In the sixth game against the Clippers, things worked at first and everything promised with the expulsion of a Morris that gave Doncic a nasty smack. Yes, the same Morris who stepped on him in the previous duel and has a slogan on the back of his shirt, education reform, which we do not know if it has applied to itself. The first part was full of alternatives, with a Paul George (15 + 9 + 7) that started well but ended up diluting (not the first time) and a Kawhi that had the opposite dynamic. In fact, he must have thought about the decline (51-57 for the Clippers) that he had had enough; the Angelenos put the direct, took advantage of the crisis in attack of a rival who came to miss three consecutive triples and went up 20. It seemed like the sentence, but with almost seven minutes to go, Luka Doncic’s triple put the Texans 82-88. Doc Rivers’ time-out materialized in what has ended up being the greatest argument of a team with a lot of talent but little capacity for collaboration: balls to Kawhi. He was the one who resolved with jump shots to sentence and send the Mavs home. With the help of, yes, a Reggie Jackson who scored 14 points, 12 in the last period and all in the form of triples. That kind of one-dimensional base that only knew how to play one way in the Pistons has found its place under the orders of an intelligent coach as the complement that it always should have been.

Kawhi finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals, sometimes acting as a facilitator (like Paul George), something necessary in a team that lacks that figure and of which people took advantage like Zubac, who finished with 15 + 11 and a +33 with him on the track. On the Mavs, only Finney-Smith (16) and Hardaway (10) made it out of the ten, but Carlisle sure is happy. At the beginning of the project, reach the playoffs, fight without Porzingis and his battered knee against the favorites and have what is already a consolidated star full of optimism for the future of a team that has replaced Dirk Nowitzki with enviable alacrity and has put the direct to what can be an era dominated by an exceptional player. For now the season ends for a Doncic who succumbs, no less, to Kawhi. But it is just one chapter in a career full of promise and an NBA that awaits the dominance of that 21-year-old boy who already falls in love with everyone. Kawhi stays. And Doncic leaves … But he will return. Go if it will return. Nowitzki has already said it on Twitter at the end: “Much to be proud of. And much to look forward to“.