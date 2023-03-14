Although Goku is famous for its signature attack, the kamehamehathere is a fighter dragonball that he simply uses it better than him, something that was demonstrated when this fighter in question used the kamehameha to destroy an opponent who believed himself to be a god (and no, it’s not Gohan).

Yes ok Goku certainly endorsed the kamehameha over the years, the technique did not actually originate with him. The attack was created by Master Roshiand it took him fifty years to do it. Goku saw the kamehameha for the first time in action after asking the Master Roshi to help put out the fires on Mount Fire, and at that moment, Goku he knew that he needed to train with this martial arts master and learn this technique. Soon, Goku he mastered the attack to the point where he could fire it with one hand and even from his feet. Not only that, but Goku has been able to increase the power of the kamehameha wave throughout his many transformations, even getting to the point where he can use it to destroy a planet in one hit and even shoot someone up into the sun from Earth’s surface. But now it seems that it’s time that Goku do what the Master did Roshi and pass down the technique he spent his life mastering to the next generation of fighters who can wield it better than he ever could have.

In episode 51 of Dragon Ball GT, Goku and Bread they are looking for the seven Shadow Dragons that were born from the Negative Energy emitted by the dragon balls. Negative Energy is what is created with each wish granted by the spheres, and each time a wish is granted, that Negative Energy gives life to a Shadow Dragon. A few episodes earlier, the spheres became too filled with Negative Energy, unleashing the Shadow Dragons, and these evil creatures wasted no time in wreaking havoc on Earth. In this episode, Bread and Goku they have found the location of the Six Star Shadow Dragon, but this one is not like the others.

While the other Shadow Dragons were more like, well, dragons, this one took the form of a beautiful young woman who had the power to rain fish down on a local fishing village, making the people exuberantly wealthy. In return, these people worshiped her as a goddess, only there was an ominous catch. The Negative Energy of the Shadow Dragon was corrupting the people, making them violent and aggressive towards each other. If the Six Star Shadow Dragon had stayed there for long, she would have ensured that these people killed each other while she sat back and enjoyed the tragic calamity that she had created for herself, so with a single burst of kamehameha, Bread he was overjoyed to destroy this villain and collect the sphere that brought him to life.

In the middle of the fight, when Goku I was being defeated Bread announces that he had been holding back all this time, and when he unleashes his full power in a huge kamehameha, the Shadow Dragon’s body begins to disintegrate. To make a comparison, Goku released several kamehamehas to the Shadow Dragon, but they had no effect. At this point in the series, Goku has the power to super saiyan 4which means that even your kamehameha weaker should be stronger than virtually anyone else’s. But in a single instant, during a fight against a creature that might as well have been an elder god, Bread proved to have a better kamehameha that Goku (and, by extension, Gohan).

