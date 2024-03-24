We are a few months away from the start of Copa America 2024 and most of the new kits of the national teams that will participate in this edition have already been released. Of the 16 participants, 14 already have their tickets, two places remain to be defined.
And of those 14 countries, nine have officially presented their new kits, notably: Jamaica, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia and Paraguay, who have not presented their kits due to different situations.
In this way, in the following list we will make a top of the best clothing that will be worn in the United States this summer.
Marathon will remain the sponsor of the Ecuador national team shirt, the home shirt in yellow with a line from the right shoulder to the left side in blue and in the visiting version, a base white color and a blue line that starts at the Half the sweater horizontally at chest level.
The Venezuelan national team debuts Adidas as a sponsor and for the home uniform they could not do without the traditional wine color, very basic and simply elegant. While, for the visitor the main color is white with blue and yellow trim on the chest and sides.
After many problems with its sports sponsors, Adidas finally took charge of the designs of the Chilean national team and there were no significant changes, since the design remained traditional in both the home and away teams, only changes in the patterns of the shirt. maintaining the essence of 'La Roja'.
The characteristic red stripe could not be missing from the Peru national team's home jersey, what stands out are the gold details of the brand. While, for the away kit they chose to use red and now they opted for black with red details on the shoulders and sides.
The Colombian team from Adidas took the distinctive yellow color as a base, but added a few red and orange details on the sides.
The visiting version looks very formal in black and also has some orange accents, as well as monochromatic logos and patches.
The Mexican team, as is usually the case in non-World Cup times, debuts uniforms that are not traditional and this time it was no exception, with the Quetzalcoatl culture and peacock feathers as the basis of its main uniform, as well as reddish tones with green accents.
For the second outfit, they chose white with green where designs of pre-Hispanic constructions stand out.
The United States team will host the competition. On this occasion, Nike launched a white design, with details in the design, but what stands out the most is the flag on the neck and sleeves.
For the visitor, they have the characteristic colors of their flag (blue, white and red). Blue predominates, it has a white line in the design that is right in the middle so that the red part of his shirt appears and combines with the shorts and socks, also in red.
The Argentine National Team, current champions of the Copa América and World Cup, will debut their albiceleste kit with gold logos and shields.
While in the visitor version return to the navy blue color with the logos and shield in a monochromatic sky blue and albiceleste details on the sides.
Nike did not owe it to the Brazilian team, its shirt has the peculiarity of having the shield back in the center of the chest, like those classic shirts from the beginning of the 21st century.
Both the traditional yellow jersey and the blue away jersey have a graphic design on the jersey that stands out at first glance and is inspired by the culture of Brazil and looks pretty good.
