These are the seven best designs that have already come to light for the next campaign:
Beautiful design as well as simple the one that the Roma has released by the hand of New Balance. They will wear it in the Conference League final against Feyenoord.
Great t-shirt that suits perfectly the double line of dark colors in the center. To put a small hit, advertising does not embellish the design.
Juventus has wanted to follow the line of daring to which we are accustomed. Without losing the essence of the black and white stripes, they have built the dark stripes based on inverse triangles separated by white spaces. Original and aesthetic.
Simple but effective. T-shirt to which advertising comes to a thousand wonders. Sometimes simplicity ends up slapping the extravagant in the face.
It is possible that yesterday was the last time that Robert Lewandowski wore this shirt. There was a lot of commotion in Germany when it was announced, because only two sides originated: the staunch fans and the cruelest detractors. There is no middle ground.
The announcement is not official but photos of Ansu Fati, Gavi and Piqué were leaked at the presentation of the kits. They are talking about the best Barça shirt in the last decade. Is beautiful.
Decision more than correct. The black stripes return to Dortmund. Another shirt to which advertising comes in handy. There are many more to be released, but from 90min we can assure you that none will surpass this one. Outrageously pretty.
