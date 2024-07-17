Plants can not only be considered as a pleasant decoration for your home, but they are also able to offer various benefits and make the environment in which they are positioned healthier. In fact, some of them have excellent air purifying properties, acting as real natural purifiersreducing the presence of toxins and increasing the oxygen level.

5 Plants That Purify the Air: You Must Have At Least One

The Sansevieria It is one of the plants that is most capable of purifying the air, since it is able to remove toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene, toluene and ammonia. Furthermore, it is an extremely resistant plant that requires little care and it can adapt well to different light conditions, making it the most practical solution for those who don’t have much time to dedicate to plant care.

The Spathiphyllum It is a very elegant plant with many purifying properties, since it is able to eliminate harmful substances such as benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. This plant can thrive well in environments where it reaches an indirect light and needs to be watered regularly. It is ideal for offices and living spaces with little natural light.

The Ficus Benjamina It is a very popular ornamental plant, which can purify the air from toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene and toluene. It also needs indirect lighting and must be watered moderately. You should know that It can grow a lot and it can reach considerable heights and for this very reason the ideal would be to buy it if you have the necessary spaces inside your home, such as empty corners in large rooms.

There Dracaena Marginata is another plant that is able to eliminate toxins such as xylene, trichloroethylene and formaldehyde. Unlike the previous ones, this plant has needs little direct light and sporadic watering and for this reason it is ideal for offices and for those who have little time to take care of it. In addition, its leaves are very thin and colorful and consequently add a touch of exoticism and elegance to the interiors in which it is placed.

In the end the Epipremnum Aureum It is a very robust and versatile plant, ideal for purifying domestic air from formaldehyde, xylene, toluene, benzene and carbon monoxide. It is a plant that can thrive in different light conditions and needs to be watered moderately. The interesting thing is that it can be also grown in hanging pots or as a climbing plant, and as a result it is very versatile when it comes to decorating interior spaces.

And which plants do you like the most?