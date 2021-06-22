The second half of this year 2021 looks incredibly good for Xbox. The amount of new titles that will arrive throughout these next 6 months on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S they will make our world change completely. Games like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Back 4 Blood will give us many hours of fun, but among these great games, we can also enjoy many indies.
Indie games have always taken players to completely new worlds, thus differentiating themselves from the other titles we are used to today. Many of the indie games have a special essence, and that is because many of them are developed from the heart and the talent. So without further ado, we leave you with the Best indies of 2021 coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, of which some were announced in the successful Xbox and Bethesda conference during the recent E3 2021.
The best indies of 2021 are coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch
All Xbox Series X | S indies games to come
Hades – August 12, 2021
Challenge the god of the dead and lead a savage escape from the Underworld in Hades, a dungeon exploration game from the creators of Bastion and Transistor. As the immortal prince of the Underworld, the mythical powers and weapons of Olympus will be at your disposal to free yourself from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, as you grow stronger and discover more pieces of history with each attempt to leakage.
Sable – September 23, 2021
Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Saber through its gliding; a rite of passage that will take you through vast deserts and fascinating landscapes, crowned by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes in your hovercraft, scale monumental ruins, and meet other nomads as you unearth long-forgotten mysteries and discover who she really is behind her mask.
The Ascent – July 29, 2021
The Ascent is a single and cooperative action RPG shooter set in Veles, an overcrowded cyberpunk world. We welcome you to the arcology of the Ascension Group, a sky-high metropolis run by a large corporation and inhabited by creatures from across the galaxy. You will assume the role of a worker, enslaved by the company to which you and the rest of your district belong. One day, unexpectedly, you are caught up in a whirlwind of catastrophic events.
The Gunk – September 2021
The Gunk is a game about two friends who lead a small garbage collection team together and travel from one space rock to another in search of resources that they can harvest and sell. One day they land on a planet that appears dead from a distance, it turns out to be different from any other they have stepped on. A slimy parasite, or grime, covers vast areas and appears to corrupt otherwise vibrant nature and wildlife.
Twelve Minutes – August 19, 2021
TWELVE MINUTES is a real-time top-down suspense story with a convenient click-and-drag interface. James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe participate in the dubbing. What should have been a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective enters your house, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death …
Scorn – 2021
Scorn’s story takes place in a nightmarish universe of strange figures and a bleak setting. The game is based on a terrifying concept: being drawn into a new universe. Isolated and lost in this dream world, you will explore the different interconnected regions in a non-linear way. Each location has its own theme, puzzles, and characters that are essential to creating a cohesive world.
Among Us – 2021
Among us is a game for 4 to 15 players online or in local mode via Wi-Fi in which you have to prepare your spaceship for take off. But beware: one or more randomly chosen players from the crew are imposters ready to kill the rest!
Aragami 2 – September 17, 2021
You are one of the last elite warriors of your class, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction that corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control the Essence of Shadow – a mystical power that grants the ability to control shadows. With this power, the Aragami carry out their tasks and missions – commissions made throughout the valley to ensure the subsistence of the village and free the Aragami enslaved by the invading armies.
Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021
Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game in which a mysterious creature stalks you as you try to locate Mr. Peterson (the neighbor), who remains unaccounted for after the events of the first game. Play against advanced self-learning AI that tracks and adapts to your every move.
