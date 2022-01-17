The Polish star outperformed his competitors in the final list of nominees for the award, the Argentine Lionel Messi, the French star of Paris Saint-Germain, who was recently crowned with the Golden Ball award parallel to the FIFA title, and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool player.

Lewandowski, who also won the award in 2020, won the German League title with Bayern last season, and broke the record for the number of goals in one season when he scored his 41st goal in the last round, surpassing the number of the late Gerd Muller, who has held since 1972.

The 33-year-old Polish player also broke the record for the number of goals in one Gregorian year in the German League, with 43 goals, one goal more than Muller’s number as well.

Leva scored 69 goals in 59 games with Bayern and Poland during 2021.