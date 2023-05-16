FC Barcelona went out to celebrate the league title with their fans last Monday after an almost perfect season in La Liga. 4 years later, Barcelona recovers the trophy and both the players and the fans gathered in the streets of Barcelona to celebrate in style. Below we leave the best images of the celebration:
FC Barcelona did not want to forget anyone in the celebration of the title and the names of all the players in the squad and the coaching staff accompanying Xavi were added to the commemorative shirts.
The Barcelona bus was surrounded by people in the celebration and this is how it looked from the inside. Everyone went crazy with the passage of the culé bus.
In these celebrations there are always surprises because of who can appear there, and in this case Neymar was invited to the celebration since he was on vacation in Barcelona right.
The gesture of the celebration was carried out by Pedri and Ansu Fati. The canary was applauded by the fans and seeing that Ansu Fati was next to him, he decided to encourage people to chant his name. Ansu would appreciate it later and took a photo with the fans.
The city became a party and even Robert Lewandowski dared with some dances from the bus,
It was a day to go out and celebrate with everything you have from the team. T-shirts, scarves, sweatshirts, flags… And even a cardboard Frenkie de Jong!
