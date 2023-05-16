Neymar Jr. was the surprise guest of the FCB players at the celebration after winning in Cornellà. Ney was in Barcelona taking advantage of his holidays in Barcelona, ​​he joined the celebration that some players held at the Carpe Diem nightclub. #boat pic.twitter.com/OSlMvzR0F8

– Barcelona FC ⚽️🔥☎️ (@racsozerimar8) May 15, 2023