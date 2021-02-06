El Alcoraz Stadium before the start of the match between Huesca and Real Madrid. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Real Mmadrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. warming up before the match against Huesca. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Pineapple of José Rojo Martin’s players before the match. The eleven of Huesca to face Real Madrid has been: Álvaro Fernández, Maffeo, Siovas, Pulido, Gastón Silva, Javi Galán, Mikel Rico, Seoane, Doumbia, Rafa Mir and Okazaki. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Real Madrid chance. Nacho finished off in the small area but the ball went high. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Vinicius Jr. leaves Huesca defender Pablo Maffeo. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Marco Asensio. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



The Brazilian forward was one of the most active in the first half. Photo:

Alex Caparros

Getty Images Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Karim Benzema’s shot from the edge of the area that Huesca defender Siovas repels. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Zinedine Zidane giving directions from the bench. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Brazilian Casemiro’s foul on Jaime Seoane. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Álvaro Oodriozola. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Luka Modric protests to the referee Xavier Estrada Fernández. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Casemiro overtakes Jaime Seoane. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Rafa Mir and Álvaro Odriozola. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Nacho Fernández hurts on the Alcoraz lawn. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-0 Real Madrid | Against Huesca that ended with a center from Okazaki that only Galán received in the front and shot with great power to adjust the ball to the long post out of the reach of Courtois. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-0 Real Madrid | Against Huesca that ended with a center from Okazaki that only Galán received in the front and shot with great power to adjust the ball to the long post out of the reach of Courtois. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-0 Real Madrid | Against Huesca that ended with a center from Okazaki that only Galán received in the front and shot with great power to adjust the ball to the long post out of the reach of Courtois. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-0 Real Madrid | Against Huesca that ended with a center from Okazaki that only Galán received in the front and shot with great power to adjust the ball to the long post out of the reach of Courtois. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-1 Real Madrid | Benzema took the free-kick, the ball was repelled by the crossbar, but he plummeted into the small area and Varane finished off with his head gently to push it to the back of the net. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-1 Real Madrid | Benzema took the free-kick, the ball was repelled by the crossbar, but he plummeted into the small area and Varane finished off with his head gently to push it to the back of the net. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-1 Real Madrid | Benzema took the free-kick, the ball was repelled by the crossbar, but he plummeted into the small area and Varane finished off with his head gently to push it to the back of the net. Photo:

Alex Caparros

Getty Images Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Vinicius Jr. and Pablo Maffeo. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Odriozola left the game touched. Photo:

Alex Caparros

Getty Images Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid | Long free kick that Kroos hangs into the area, Casemiro finished off at the far post, Álvaro deflected the ball, but the rebound fell to Varane who finished at pleasure to overtake Real Madrid. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

AFP Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid | Long free kick that Kroos hangs into the area, Casemiro finished off at the far post, Álvaro deflected the ball, but the rebound fell to Varane who finished at pleasure to overtake Real Madrid. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET



Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid | Long free kick that Kroos hangs into the area, Casemiro finished off at the far post, Álvaro deflected the ball, but the rebound fell to Varane who finished at pleasure to overtake Real Madrid. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 6, 2021

at 18:19 CET

