El Alcoraz Stadium before the start of the match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Real Mmadrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. warming up before the match against Huesca.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Pineapple of José Rojo Martin’s players before the match. The eleven of Huesca to face Real Madrid has been: Álvaro Fernández, Maffeo, Siovas, Pulido, Gastón Silva, Javi Galán, Mikel Rico, Seoane, Doumbia, Rafa Mir and Okazaki.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Real Madrid chance. Nacho finished off in the small area but the ball went high.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Vinicius Jr. leaves Huesca defender Pablo Maffeo.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Marco Asensio.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
The Brazilian forward was one of the most active in the first half.
Alex Caparros
Getty Images
Karim Benzema’s shot from the edge of the area that Huesca defender Siovas repels.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Zinedine Zidane giving directions from the bench.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Brazilian Casemiro’s foul on Jaime Seoane.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Álvaro Oodriozola.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Luka Modric protests to the referee Xavier Estrada Fernández.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Casemiro overtakes Jaime Seoane.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Rafa Mir and Álvaro Odriozola.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Nacho Fernández hurts on the Alcoraz lawn.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Huesca 1-0 Real Madrid | Against Huesca that ended with a center from Okazaki that only Galán received in the front and shot with great power to adjust the ball to the long post out of the reach of Courtois.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
PAU BARRENA
AFP
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Huesca 1-1 Real Madrid | Benzema took the free-kick, the ball was repelled by the crossbar, but he plummeted into the small area and Varane finished off with his head gently to push it to the back of the net.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Alex Caparros
Getty Images
Vinicius Jr. and Pablo Maffeo.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Odriozola left the game touched.
Alex Caparros
Getty Images
Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid | Long free kick that Kroos hangs into the area, Casemiro finished off at the far post, Álvaro deflected the ball, but the rebound fell to Varane who finished at pleasure to overtake Real Madrid.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
PAU BARRENA
AFP
