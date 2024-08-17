The best hotel in the world is Italian, it is the Bulgari Hotel Rome. “Italy never ceases to excel – writes the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè in a post on ‘X’ – Now even the best hotel in the world is Italian. It’s in Rome and it couldn’t be otherwise”.

“We are proud that Bulgari Roma has been awarded by ‘Virtuoso Travel’ as the best hotel of 2024 – declares Alessandro Onorato, Councilor for Major Events, Sports, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital – My compliments to all the staff and the owners. The partnership between Rome and Bulgari is precious and successful: after the creation of the Foundation and the splendid fashion show at the Baths of Diocletian, we are also working on other great initiatives for the future”.

“The first place in the ranking of the Bulgari hotel in our city is also an excellent recognition for the Capital, where a revolution is taking place in the luxury sector: in 2022 Rome had a third of the beds in 5-star luxury hotels in Milan, in 3 years instead it will have 30% more. Furthermore, Rome in 2023 is the city that has grown the most in terms of tourism (+45.2%) in Europe compared to 2022. And in 2024 the numbers will be even better”, concludes Onorato.