The best chefs and co.: These are our culinary “favorites of the year”

The best hosts and Co.

These are our culinary “favorites of the year”

Of Juergen Dollase and Stephan Reinhardt



Who are the best cooks and winemakers, what are the best wines? Our gastro critic Jürgen Dollase and our wine columnist Stephan Reinhardt will also choose their favorites in 2022.