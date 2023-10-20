













From Epic Games we have a couple of very entertaining Halloween events. The first is that of Rocket League who also joined with The strange world of Jack to give rewards to your players related to the ribbon. On the other hand we have the usual Fortnitemares from Fortnite, which added several challenges to gain experience and gave the island a quite terrifying look.

Rockstar Games is not far behind and has themed events within GTA Online and in Red Dead Online. In both there are special items for the celebration that you can buy or win by playing, as well as special modes. In GTA you can earn double the money and RP by selling photos of ghosts, while in Red Dead there is a new mode that lets you take on hordes of attackers.

Activision-Blizzard also has Halloween events for its most popular multiplayers. In Call of Duty, The Haunting is taking place in both Modern Warfare II and Warzone. Here several of its maps received dark versions and the operators, Spawn, Ash Williams and Lilith also arrived to feel more in season.

Source: Activision

On the other hand, we have Overwatch 2 that comes with a new mode for four players that puts them in combat with sinister creatures. Plus Junkenstein’s Revenge, Junkenstein’s Endless and Wrath of the Bride return to celebrate.

What other Halloween events are there?

Finally we come to Nintendo, which has a couple of events to celebrate Halloween that are much less terrifying. We find the first in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Due to the dates, several of the villagers will be in costume. In addition, pumpkins and sweets will appear in different parts of your island. Finally, you can buy different seasonal decorations in the Tom Nook store.

Source: Niantic

An event led by Greavard is taking place in Pokémon Go. Throughout this, several ghost-type Pokémon will appear and they will appear more frequently. Not to mention, gyms and poke stops will be decorated and players will constantly hear Lavender Town’s haunting theme. Which of these celebrations will you give a chance to?

