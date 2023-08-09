A huge collective play by #VamosColumbus and a great goal from the Romanian Mățan to give the locals the advantage! pic.twitter.com/A4ddkl25hp — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) August 5, 2023

The midfielder earned the spotlight, so we’ll definitely be watching him closely for the final stretch of the 2023 MLS season.

The CM was speechless for this wonder of Vela. 😳😅 We better leave it to the good Jorge Pérez Navarro. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/sN4QR12KG5 — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) August 3, 2023

Unstoppable.

The Argentine got another great goal from a free kick to equalize the match against FC Dallas at four and send the game to a penalty shootout to ensure a place in the quarterfinals. Messi has made an immediate impact in just four games and at this point it’s impossible to predict how far he can go with the South Florida team.

The other teams have plenty of reasons to fear him.