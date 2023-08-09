The first edition of the Leagues Cup has brought us incredible moments, paving the way for spectacular goals.
World champion Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami just weeks ago, has made an immediate impact with seven goals in just four games, but his most recent goal from a free kick against FC Dallas to tie the Round of 16 game Ending is unmissable.
Additionally, Alex Matan scored a great goal for the Columbus Crew, while Liga MX star André-Pierre Gignac showcased his talents with an impressive finisher against the Vancouver Whitecaps to earn a spot on this list.
Here are our goals for the week:
Corey Baird was in charge of putting the Dynamo ahead with a great goal. The Texan team ended up falling 2-1 with an own goal to be out of the Leagues Cup, but Baird can go easy with his great goal.
It had to be him. The figure of Tigres shone once again against the Vancouver Whitecaps, scoring a fantastic scissor kick in the Canadian area to send the game to penalties, where the Liga MX team got a ticket to the Round of 16 of the competition.
Despite the fact that Columbus Crew ended up losing on penalties, Alex Matan closed his participation in the tournament with a great goal worth seeing over and over again.
The midfielder earned the spotlight, so we’ll definitely be watching him closely for the final stretch of the 2023 MLS season.
A goal from Vela with the seal of the house. The Mexican, true to his custom, stood out in LAFC’s attack, scoring a double against FC Juárez in the 7-1 victory of the current MLS Cup champions. The second in his personal account is the one who deserves a place in this list, after his perfect left-footed definition into the upper left corner of the visitor’s goal.
Unstoppable.
There’s no stopping it! Lionel Messi does not stop scoring for Inter Miami.
The Argentine got another great goal from a free kick to equalize the match against FC Dallas at four and send the game to a penalty shootout to ensure a place in the quarterfinals. Messi has made an immediate impact in just four games and at this point it’s impossible to predict how far he can go with the South Florida team.
The other teams have plenty of reasons to fear him.
