The first edition of the Leagues Cup kicked off on July 21, placing Liga MX and MLS clubs in competition for the coveted trophy for the first time in history.
It’s only been a few days since this tournament started, but it has quickly exceeded expectations. Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut in his first match of this tournament against Cruz Azul and did so with a great free kick goal in the last seconds of the game to ensure his team’s victory and make history.
For its part, Mazatlán gave the surprise by beating Austin FC 3-1 and thus achieving its first victory of the tournament against the giant of the Western Conference.
Here are the best goals from the first matchday in the Group Phase…
A great set tactic play to make the difference between Atlas and New York City FC.
Aldo Rocha appeared completely alone inside the box to light the ball up and send it into the net early in the game. Despite the multiple transfers of offensive players made by the Rojinegros this summer, it was the captain and defensive midfielder who helped his team to get the three points in this way. During the Summer transfer window, but the captain put an end to the worry.
After a short stint with Club Pachuca, Chicho Arango is back in MLS and playing better than ever with Real Salt Lake. The Colombian kicked off his participation in the multinational tournament with a great goal in the 51st minute of the game against Seattle Sounders, expanding the advantage of the locals against the Eastern Conference team.
His Liga MX experience will come in handy for Real Salt Lake when it faces Rayados de Monterrey on Thursday.
Gabriel Fernandez led the comeback for Pumas against CF Montreal with a goal at minute 88 of the game. Despite the dominance by the Canadians in the first half, Pumas kept fighting and salvaged a point in their first game of the tournament against the MLS team.
It seems to have taken him a bit of time to adjust to the Portland Timbers, but Evander seems to have found his groove. The Brazilian opened the scoring against the San Jose Earthquakes with a powerful shot from outside the box that found the upper left corner and set the Timbers on course for their first Leagues Cup victory.
A goal.
Who else?
An incredible debut for Lionel Messi, who came on as a substitute in the 54th minute against Cruz Azul and immediately showed his level. In the final seconds of the game, the Florida team was awarded a free kick just outside the box, giving the world champions a golden opportunity to do their thing.
He placed the ball, fired and watched as it swung precisely towards the goal to blow up the stands at DRV PNK Stadium and give his new club a victory.
