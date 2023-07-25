G⚽⚽⚽L!!! What a volley shot from ‘Capi’ Aldo Rocha to open the scoring in New York!!#LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/H7HUEooRKg — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 23, 2023

Aldo Rocha appeared completely alone inside the box to light the ball up and send it into the net early in the game. Despite the multiple transfers of offensive players made by the Rojinegros this summer, it was the captain and defensive midfielder who helped his team to get the three points in this way. During the Summer transfer window, but the captain put an end to the worry.

Now Chicho signed it! 🥵 Another great play by the Colombian attacker but now he himself is the one who converts it into a goal for #DaleReal pic.twitter.com/cWFoz90Mvu — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) July 23, 2023

His Liga MX experience will come in handy for Real Salt Lake when it faces Rayados de Monterrey on Thursday.

A goal.

An incredible debut for Lionel Messi, who came on as a substitute in the 54th minute against Cruz Azul and immediately showed his level. In the final seconds of the game, the Florida team was awarded a free kick just outside the box, giving the world champions a golden opportunity to do their thing.

He placed the ball, fired and watched as it swung precisely towards the goal to blow up the stands at DRV PNK Stadium and give his new club a victory.