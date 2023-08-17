The 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup draws to a close this Saturday, when Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami at GEODIS Park. It will be an unforgettable match, in which Lionel Messi will seek to give the pink team their first title just weeks after his arrival, while Nashville will seek to celebrate in front of their fans.
Before we get to it, let’s review the goals from the semifinals. Lionel Messi scored another great goal from long range and while Sam Surridge’s goal opened the scoring for Nashville, the main scene in Music City was delivered by Hany Mukhtar’s incredible shot that ended up being cancelled, but we still couldn’t ignore it.
Here’s everything you might have missed…
To start, the almost-goal of the match between Nashville SC and Monterrey. Hany Mukhtar shot accurately into the upper left corner, before the referee ruled it offside.
Eventually Nashville opened the scoring thanks to a great goal by Sam Surridge. The crossed forehand shot broke the zero on the scoreboard and opened the way for the locals to qualify for the final of the tournament.
Lionel Messi, again. The world champion has nine goals in his six games as a player for Inter Miami CF, one better than the other and there seems to be no way to stop Messi, no matter how hard the Major League Soccer defenders try.
Now he will face Walker Zimmerman and the Nashville defense in an attempt to lift his first title with the South Florida outfit.
#goals #Leagues #Cup #semifinals
Leave a Reply