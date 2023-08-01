The 2023 edition of Leagues Cup is at its peak, with figures from Liga MX and MLS scoring great goals and generating excitement among the fans.
For MLS, Brandon Vazquez and Lionel Messi scored aesthetic scores that classified FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami respectively to the next round, while for Liga MX, Kevin Álvarez scored his first official goal for Club América in their 4-4 win. 0 vs. St.Louis CITY.
With great options to choose from, these are our picks for the best goals of matchday two…
Once again, Lionel Messi was present. The Argentine has not wasted a second to adapt to Inter Miami and in his second game he connected with Robert Taylor to put on a show against Atlanta United. Despite the fact that his free kick against Cruz Azul is difficult to overcome, Messi once again demonstrated his undoubted talent, opening the scoring eight minutes into the game. He is genuinely unstoppable.
Kevin Álvarez got his first goal as a blue cream last Friday, after beating Roman Bürki one-on-one. A great play with an ingenious fake shot in the middle that meant the third goal for Club América, who would end up winning the game 4-0 against the leaders of the MLS Western Conference.
The flight of the Eagles is just beginning in this contest.
After turning down an offer to join the Liga MX team, Brandon Vazquez was able to throw more salt on the wound by now scoring in front of them. The attacker got a hat-trick against Chivas with the first of them being one of the best goals of this day.
An incredible way to open the scoring, connecting with Aaron Boupendza to create the play and then sending the ball into the corner with a shot from outside the area.
That Alton!
Juárez defeated Austin FC 3-1, surprising everyone in the 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup. García scored two goals, the second of them, at minute 62 of the match, a great goal worthy of our list.
Despite the efforts of goalkeeper Brad Stuver, nothing could prevent that right volley from ending up in the back of the net.
A great goal from Orlando City!
In a chaotic duel between Orlando City and Santos Laguna, in which the Major League Soccer team took the victory by a score of 3-2 and the ticket to the next round of the tournament, Pereira’s goal was not the final one, but It was a real rocket that is worth watching over and over again.
