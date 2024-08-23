Columbus Crew and LAFC are set to meet in the Leagues Cup final, with both Major League Soccer clubs scoring several excellent goals in the competition’s semifinals.
The Leagues Cup Final and third-place match are now right around the corner, as LAFC takes on the Crew in a rematch of last season’s MLS Cup at Lower.com Field. In the third-place match, the Philadelphia Union will take on the Colorado Rapids at Subaru Park to determine who will join the two semifinal winners in the 2025 Concacaf Champions’ Cup.
Although the Union and Rapids were semifinalists, Philadelphia failed to break into the top five through Daniel Gazdag, while Colorado failed to score in its tough loss on the West Coast, meaning the top five is filled with goals scored exclusively by Columbus and LAFC.
Here are the five best goals from the Leagues Cup semi-finals.
At first glance, this goal might not seem all that impressive, as Diego Rossi headed in a relatively simple shot from close range.
However, Rossi managed to be in the right place at the right time to pounce on Andre Blake’s rebound that fell right into his path, demonstrating his incredible reaction as he had no time to think before slotting the ball into the back of the net.
This was a beautiful team play by LAFC.
Steve Cherundolo’s side were stymied for most of the first half against the Rapids, but the floodgates opened after Bogusz’s curling shot. This play showed how effective LAFC can be on the counterattack, as Kei Kamara capped off a quick play by sending Zack Steffen the wrong way.
Rossi managed to score two goals and put Columbus back in the lead after this quick team play in Philadelphia’s penalty area.
The former LAFC player passed the ball to Christian Ramirez, who quickly returned the favor with a beautiful pass that Rossi caught before firing a powerful shot past Blake.
The Black and Gold were frustrated for most of the first quarter of an hour until Mateusz Bogusz stepped up and curled a shot in from outside the box.
Not only did he break the deadlock, but he also helped open up the Rapids defence after the Polish international’s first-time shot from distance
Greetings, Denis Bouanga.
The reigning MLS Golden Boot winner picked up the ball in his own half of the field and took on two would-be Rapids defenders before picking out a shot into the bottom corner with his weaker foot to double his side’s lead.
