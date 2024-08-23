ROSSI ON THE SPOT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/l3PY9wrfol — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 21, 2024

However, Rossi managed to be in the right place at the right time to pounce on Andre Blake’s rebound that fell right into his path, demonstrating his incredible reaction as he had no time to think before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Make it ✌️ Kei Kamara buries the cross from Ryan Hollingshead 🚀#LAFCvCOL | #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/HhQC0ZCw7T — LAFC (@LAFC) August 22, 2024

Steve Cherundolo’s side were stymied for most of the first half against the Rapids, but the floodgates opened after Bogusz’s curling shot. This play showed how effective LAFC can be on the counterattack, as Kei Kamara capped off a quick play by sending Zack Steffen the wrong way.

HE’S A MAN POSSESSED 😈 pic.twitter.com/fjD57myTAO — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 22, 2024

The former LAFC player passed the ball to Christian Ramirez, who quickly returned the favor with a beautiful pass that Rossi caught before firing a powerful shot past Blake.

🎯 Bogusz bends it into the bottom corner to give us the lead before the half.#LAFCvCOL | #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/OvlTYIO5b6 — LAFC (@LAFC) August 22, 2024

Not only did he break the deadlock, but he also helped open up the Rapids defence after the Polish international’s first-time shot from distance

Can’t catch him 💨 Denis Bouanga dribbles the length of the field to score 🏃‍♂️#LAFCvCOL 3-0 pic.twitter.com/0ldbUyOfuJ — LAFC (@LAFC) August 22, 2024

The reigning MLS Golden Boot winner picked up the ball in his own half of the field and took on two would-be Rapids defenders before picking out a shot into the bottom corner with his weaker foot to double his side’s lead.