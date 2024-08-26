Djordje Mihailovic’s clever pass set up Rafael Navarro to pass to Calvin Harris, who made no mistake from close range and finished calmly with a first-time effort.

PUT IT IN THE TROPHY CABINET 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dEhZ1hJCme — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 26, 2024

They did so after a fine counter-attacking move saw talisman Hernandez miss the chance to score a hat-trick and instead allow Russell-Rowe to score the match-sealing goal.

Made for the moment. Olivier Giroud scores his first goal in Black & Gold! pic.twitter.com/J4e3IBq4Qj — LAFC (@LAFC) August 26, 2024

The 37-year-old forward soared above the Columbus defenders to equalize and get his team back into the game, and he hopes it will be the first of many for him in an LAFC jersey.

The defensive midfielder may not be well-known in Major League Soccer, but that could change after his stunning goal against the Union. Not even the great Andre Blake could stop the volley that helped propel the Rapids to victory in the penalty shootout.

It was a perfectly placed header that was made possible by a lofted cross from Mohamed Faris, which left Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.