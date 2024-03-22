Of course, throughout history, the goalkeeper position in the Argentine national team has become increasingly important and even prestigious. That player who manages to occupy that position and wear the goalkeeper's jersey is privileged.
Big names have passed through the goal of Argentina and many others who, despite having an enormous level, did not achieve it, but they leave their mark on various clubs around the world. Currently, if the words “goalkeeper” and “Argentina” are used in the same sentence, there is a common denominator, however, in 90min we tell you which are the Argentine goalkeepers with the best performance under the three suits.
He appeared for the first time on Argentina's radar after the South American U-20 in 2013 but only in 2021 with the arrival of Lionel Scaloni did he become a variant in the major league. Before Qatar he seemed to be the second goalkeeper, but he suffered an injury that hindered him in the one-on-one match against Rulli.
This season he played 10 games as the starting goalkeeper for Atalanta and in 5 of them he finished the match with a clean sheet.
He works in LaLiga as a goalkeeper for Cádiz where he already completely owns the position, although in Argentine soccer he is dreaming of being a future replacement for Armani at River, who recently renewed his contract, or being part of the substitute bench starting in June.
The former Boca Juniors, current Flamengo player, came to Brazilian football and his performance is very regular. In fact, from the 2022/23 season to the present, he has accumulated 18 clean sheets and only 18 goals conceded in 22 games.
Although this is not a surprise, since, during his time in Argentine football, he made it clear that he is a starting goalkeeper.
Since his arrival at Girona, he has become one of the team's keys to remaining in third place in the competition. Totally decisive, this season he has 10 empty nets.
Second goalkeeper of the national team and starting goalkeeper in River. A few months ago he went through a time in which he received some goals and failed on penalties that affected his confidence and consequently his performance, however, the millionaire public showed him their support and this season, he has 5 undefeated goals and only received 7 goals.
He had his moment where he was a starter in the major league, but today he is the first replacement for logical reasons and the most interesting thing is that, despite being a soldier in Argentine soccer, he continues to be called up very deservedly.
Starting goalkeeper for PSV Eindhoven, currently leader of the Eredivisie. He was called up to the team for the first time for the friendly tour in March thanks to his performances in recent years. This season, he has 15 empty nets in 26 games where only 13 goals were scored, in 2021/22 he was the second least beaten goal in Ligue 1 while wearing the Nice shirt.
He will be the third goalkeeper in this call, but he is a name to keep in mind to follow closely.
El Dibu appeared as a surprise to many and ended up consolidating itself as the figure of the Argentine national team in recent years. He knew how to transmit the confidence that the position requires, overcoming any type of superstition, not only for Argentina but also for his club, Aston Villa.
Today, there is no one who can take Martínez's position even though his competition is of a good level. Knowing Dibu and knowing that he becomes stronger in hand-to-hand combat, it is almost impossible for him to lose his place for a long time.
