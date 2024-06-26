The current champion of this competition secured their qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 after defeating Chile 1-0 with an agonizing goal from Lautaro Martínez. The match was very complicated for those led by Scaloni, he could have even conceded a goal but several saves by “Dibu” Martínez prevented it.
On the last day of Group A, Argentina will play Peru and, barring a combination of adverse results, will go first in the group.
After the game, 90Min asked Lionel Messi, captain and top reference of the Argentine team, if “Dibu” is the best goalkeeper in the world: “I already told you yes”, responded the greatest idol in the history of the national team, along with Maradona.
“For me he is the best goalkeeper in the world. If he is not the best in the world, he is among the best, without a doubt. He has been demonstrating it in his club and in the National Team. He was key in his team and achieved the goal of entering the Champions League. I have no doubt that a large part of the credit is thanks to him,” Leo had stated a few days ago, in dialogue with ESPN. He confirmed it to us again.
Meanwhile, Argentina is slowly beginning to focus on the next stage of the Copa América 2024, which will begin for the world champion on July 4 at the NRG Stadium.
For the quarterfinals, the rival of the Scaloneta will be who is located in the second position of Group B, which is made up of Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador and Jamaica. Until now, El Tri is the one who occupies this place.
However, in the next few hours, it will be known with more certainty who can obtain that position since both Venezuela and Mexico won their first match and will face each other this Wednesday.
